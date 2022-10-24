Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams striving to end long regular-season skid against 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons. Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most.
Citrus County Chronicle
Surprising Giants and Seahawks clash in NFC showdown
SEATTLE (AP) — Forgive Brian Daboll if he’s essentially walking around with ear plugs and blinders on, doing his best during the week to try to avoid the avalanche of attention being placed on the New York Giants. Even if that focus is a good thing in this...
Citrus County Chronicle
Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets look to be more efficient, productive in passing game
Zach Wilson's passing statistics in the New York Jets' past three games won't exactly strike fear in defenses. It's a grand total of 40 completions, 441 yards and zero touchdowns.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins hoping to get running game going against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions.
Citrus County Chronicle
3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles' debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pressure building on Saints, Raiders as they meet in Week 8
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen had little to say this week about his personal history with New Orleans' next opponent. After all, the Raiders have seen many changes — including relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas — since Allen's firing four games into the 2014 season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues 'all me'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he's tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns try to stop skid on Halloween night against Bengals
CLEVELAND (AP) — Things are pretty frightful around Cleveland these days, and it's got nothing to do with Halloween. The Browns' season has turned ghastly.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens finally have a winning streak. Lamar Jackson for 238 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, and the Ravens rallied Thursday night for a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Baltimore consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jackson's strong 2nd half helps Ravens top Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There was no panic in Baltimore's locker room after the team's pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rodgers, Packers seek first road win at the Buffalo Bills
GREEN BAY (3-4) at BUFFALO (5-1) Sunday 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phillies' World Series run leads wild run of Philly success
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Teller — fresh off hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the season premiere — had just hit Cabo San Lucas to vacation and celebrate his wife Keleigh’s 30th birthday. Faster than Maverick could reach Mach 10, Teller had a change of...
