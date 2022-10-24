Cambria Salmon will wear burnt orange beginning in 2024. The Beaumont High junior softball star will attend the University of Texas, she announced last week on social media. “I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and softball career at the University of Texas!” Salmon said on Instagram. “I would like to thank my family for always being there for me throughout this journey. I would also like to thank Mark, Dave and Chrissy for always believing in me. Also a thank you to all of the coaches that have been there since I was 7 years old. Looking forward to this next chapter. Hook ‘em.”

BEAUMONT, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO