menifee247.com
Castaneda, Macatangay named Students of Month
The Perris Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce recently honored high school Students of the Month for October. The students are nominated by their teachers and staff at their respective school sites and are chosen for their character, integrity, love of learning, ability to persevere and overcome challenging circumstances, community service, and how they make a difference on their high school campus.
wiareport.com
Riverside City College in California Appoints FeRita Carter as Interim President
FeRita Carter has been selected as interim president of Riverside City College in California. Riverside City College enrolls just under 18,000 students, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Education. Women make up 61 percent of the student body. “It is a humbling experience to be...
Palm Springs HS students produce holiday commercials for restaurant
An alumna from Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus is producing holiday commercials for I Heart Mac and Cheese with Palm Springs High School students, college officials said Wednesday. Donnie Gerrell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential in 2018, is offering media training opportunities for...
Parents, activists clash over LGBTQ rights at Redlands School District meeting
Thousands of parents and activists clashed over LGBTQ rights during a Redlands School District meeting.The public outcry comes after a recent local event featuring drag queens was mentioned by a school social media account. The storybook hour event was not a school-sponsored event. Parent Ryan Sorba said he was appalled that his hometown and school board were "promoting" the event. "When you hear that it's happening in your hometown and that your school board is helping to promote it — people are worried about that." said Sorba. "CHildren being subjected to drag shows is unacceptable. And I hope you wouldn't edit this...
recordgazette.net
Oct. 24, 2022
I am voting for Lanny Swerdlow, RN to be on the board of directors for the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District (SMGHD). This Board oversees the operation of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, which has been through some very challenging circumstance over the last decade including the COVID pandemic healthcare crisis the hospital survived, and has to prepare for future events.
Temecula, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Temecula. The Eleanor Roosevelt High School football team will have a game with Chaparral High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00. The Temecula Valley High School football team will have a game with Great Oak High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
Murrieta, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Martin Luther King High School football team will have a game with Murrieta Mesa High School on October 26, 2022, 18:00:00.
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont Unified to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Beaumont Unified School District will present the musical “Beauty and the Beast” at Beaumont High School Performing Arts Theater Nov. 10-13. The classic tale of an enchanted prince in the shape of a hideous beast and the women who teaches him to love will feature a cast and crew of over 100 students, transitional kindergarten through 12th grade, from Beaumont Unified School District.
recordgazette.net
Brien Lee Kinney
Brien Lee Kinney of Cherry Valley was born in Covina on Aug. 21, 1959, and passed away on Oct. 4, 2022. Brien was preceded in death by his parents, Jo Kinney Howell and Roger Kinney. Brien is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters Regan Smith (Sean), Jamie Ybarra (Buddy) and...
recordgazette.net
Salmon commits to Longhorns
Cambria Salmon will wear burnt orange beginning in 2024. The Beaumont High junior softball star will attend the University of Texas, she announced last week on social media. “I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and softball career at the University of Texas!” Salmon said on Instagram. “I would like to thank my family for always being there for me throughout this journey. I would also like to thank Mark, Dave and Chrissy for always believing in me. Also a thank you to all of the coaches that have been there since I was 7 years old. Looking forward to this next chapter. Hook ‘em.”
recordgazette.net
Daniel Arambula makes national team
Yucaipa High’s Daniel Arambula has made the USA Baseball U-18 team that will play in the World Cup Americas Qualifier Nov. 4-13 in La Paz and Los Cabos, Mexico. “Putting together this roster was an exciting and interesting process,” said 2022 18U national team manager Denny Hocking. “Our team will be very skilled across the board and is a combination of very talented players from multiple age groups. This roster puts us in a great position to achieve our goal of bringing a gold medal home from Mexico and giving us a chance to defend our title next summer.”
spectrumnews1.com
Redistricting changes layout of 41st Congressional District
NORCO, Calif. — The race for the 41st Congressional District is expected to be one of the most competitive in California after redistricting shifted the previously Republican leaning Riverside County map to one with an even share of Democratic voters. What You Need To Know. The new district includes...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont loses, Banning victorious
The Cajon High football team clinched at least a share of the Citrus Belt League title by defeating Beaumont 38-7 last week. In a Desert Valley League game, Banning downed Twentynine Palms 20-6. Cajon’s stellar defense held Beaumont quarterback Christopher Cooper to 25 yards on 9 of 16 passing. Sean...
San Jacinto, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Perris High School football team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
recordgazette.net
Julie Kristine Potts
Julie Kristine Potts passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, in Redlands Community Hospital with family by her side. She had fought a long battle with cancer and, more recently, COVID-19. Julie was born to Robert Eaton Fahy, who preceded her in death, and Carole Fay Williams Fahy in Redlands. She...
San Bernardino, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Redlands East Valley High School football team will have a game with Cajon High School on October 26, 2022, 15:30:00.
recordgazette.net
Owens, Tinsley paced Bulldogs to win
Dre Owens saw the ball floating tantalizingly through the air and his eyes grew wide. The University of Redlands safety intercepted the pass and raced 96 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown in a 36-19 Bulldog victory against La Verne. “We were in Cover 3, and I saw...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to spruce up parks
Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
Comments / 0