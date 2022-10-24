Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kusi.com
This San Marcos Halloween House is creeping out the neighborhood
SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Halloween is just a few days away and some San Diegans are showing their holiday spirit!. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski took us inside a creepy Halloween House in San Marcos live on Good Evening San Diego to help get you in the Halloween spirit. This...
San Diego Business Journal
La Mesa Townhomes Selling Briskly in Tough Market
City Ventures, based in Irvine and San Francisco, has opened a La Mesa infill project with 60 townhomes, many of which were snapped up by eager buyers before they were finished. Built on a 2.5-acres site on University Avenue between Park Avenue and Dale Avenue, the project that goes by...
northcountydailystar.com
Traffic Emergency Extended by Carlsbad City Council
At its Oct. 18 meeting, the Carlsbad City Council voted to extend the local traffic safety emergency proclamation for an additional 60 days. The city proclaimed a traffic safety emergency in August following a dramatic increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes. In that time, the city has focused on a balanced approach that includes efforts related to the “three Es” of traffic safety – education, engineering and enforcement.
kusi.com
Prop. 27 sends revenue out of state, steals business from local tribes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prop. 27 would allow for sports betting and other competition online and on devices like smartphones and tablets. Well established online betting companies could potentially steal clientele and business from local casinos and the tribes that run them. The new legislation would redirect a small...
Coast News
Oceanside gives final approval to Ocean Kamp project
OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council on Oct. 19 gave final approval for Ocean Kamp, a giant mixed-use development with a wave lagoon, to replace the former site of a swap meet and drive-in movie theater. The project will be a residential-commercial development with up to 700 homes, a...
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
Coast News
County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors
SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’
With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
kusi.com
Newsom throws support behind Measure D: Allowing project labor agreements
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom recently threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. If passed, Measure D would amend San Diego’s municipal code to allow the city to use project labor agreements on construction projects. This would make the city eligable for state funding and financial assistance, but would make it harder for small contracting companies to compete locally.
kusi.com
Tommy Hough rags on trash tax in candidacy for District 6 City Council seat
SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Tommy Hough is a Democrat from the East Coast running for the District 6 seat in City Council as a nonpartisan candidate. District 6 is a constituency centered around Mira Mesa that encompasses a large portion of East County. His focus is county-wide spending, a practice which he claims has been poorly monitored for years.
9th Circuit Upholds Longstanding Practice of Chalking Tires in San Diego
City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Thursday that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel voted that the dusting of chalk on a tire...
kusi.com
San Diego officializes framework for $100 million in opioid settlement funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County supervisors today unanimously approved a framework in anticipation of an expected $100 million in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies to address the region’s opioid crisis. As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher, the strategies include expanding access to medically...
kusi.com
Kristie Bruce-Lane promises to fight increased criminal activity and low literacy rates
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Kristie Bruce-Lane is a Republican candidate running for State Assembly, District 76. Address the homeless crisis and clean up our neighborhoods. Hold Sacramento politicians and lobbyists accountable. Advocate and legislate Nursing Home Reform. Advocate for School Choice and safe learning environments for our children. Ensure...
Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD
Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
Anti-Panhandling Signs in La Mesa Spark Debate, Denunciations and Even Pranks
A disabled Vietnam-era veteran named John sat under an Ikea umbrella on a La Mesa median Tuesday. He displayed a neatly lettered sign that read: “Please help with what you can. Every little bit helps, even change.”. John wouldn’t give his last name but shared that he’s been taking...
sandiegoville.com
Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County
The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNER SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT IS AMONG 95 PUBLIC WATER SYSTEMS WITH HIGH ARSENIC LEVELS
September 13, 2016 (San Diego’s East County) -- Over three years after the federal government found California in noncompliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act, 95 public water systems serving more than 55,000 people across the state are still providing water with illegal levels of arsenic, according to a new report by the Environmental Integrity Project.
Gov. Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D
Measure D's passage would repeal a previous initiative, Measure A, which was passed in 2012 and prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into PLAs.
kusi.com
San Diego People: The 2022 Chula Vista Mayoral Race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, and the Chula Vista Mayoral race is expected to be one of the closest in San Diego County. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann are campaigning against each other to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista. Both candidates...
kusi.com
John Hemmerling promises to reopen Zahau case if elected San Diego Sheriff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John Hemmerling has been in service of the City of San Diego for 28 years. He is ex-military, and serves ad the City’s Chief Criminal Prosecutor. John Hemmerling’s background includes a lengthy history of legal, military, and advisory experience. In his own words:
