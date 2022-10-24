ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Scott Peterson finally moved off California’s death row

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2449HD_0ilBv3lQ00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday.

Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento. A new mug shot taken Friday shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look.

Starbucks workers hospitalized amid possible HAZMAT incident in San Juan Capistrano

Jurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson, 27, and second-degree murder of the unborn son they were going to name Conner, dumping them into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.

The state’s high court overturned that sentence in August 2020 after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed for saying they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to follow the law and impose it.

CA, Mexico to sign binational toll revenue sharing agreement

A state judge is now considering if Peterson deserves a new trial after the justices separately said his jury may have been tainted by a biased juror.

Peterson was mainly kept at San Quentin during that monthslong hearing process in part so he would have better access to his attorneys.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Powerball prize reaches $800 million, 2nd largest in history

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Powerball jackpot has increased to $800 million for Saturday’s drawing.  According to a news release from the California State Lottery, the $800 million prize is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The all-time highest Powerball prize was $1.5 billion in 2016.  The 2016 prize had three winners in California, Florida […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alabama Now

Discovery of fresh grave, dead California man lands Alabama woman in jail

An Alabama woman has been arrested after police found a freshly dug grave and the body of a California man buried there. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Raceway Parkway in the Mount Olive community after family members grew concerned after they had not heard from Zachery Steed Coats, 31, who was from Wildomar, California, in months.
WILDOMAR, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores

In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy