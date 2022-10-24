Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Padres GM had a hilariously blunt answer to where he’d like Fernando Tatis Jr. to play
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite an interesting 2022 season, unable to play a single game for multiple different reasons. Many patiently awaited the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. when it was announced he’d miss a good chunk of the season due to a wrist fracture.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet San Diego Padres Drew Pomeranz’s Wife, Carolyn Pomeranz
Drew Pomeranz, a baseball pitcher for the San Diego Padres, lost most of the 2022 season due to an injury in his left elbow. However, he is expected to return to the field in top form. In all the ups and downs, one person was always by his side. And that is Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz. The MLB WAG is his greatest supporter and a source of encouragement. She always tries to attend all his matches and cheer for him. Get to know more about Drew Pomeranz’s wife, Carolyn Pomeranz, in this wiki.
theScore
Padres to discuss Tatis' role: 'It should be good competition'
When Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from his suspension early next year, where will he play? The only commitment San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will make is "on the field." "I think for right now, it's about just getting him healthy," Preller said, according to Kevin Acee...
Column: Padres' NLCS run raises stakes to take advantage of winning window
Expectations rise with trip to National League Championship Series, but Padres say they don't plan to ease off gas pedal at this point
Former Dodgers Infielder Hired as New Manager of the Miami Marlins
He played with the Dodgers for one season.
Peter Seidler: "He should be the MVP of the National League without a doubt in my mind"
Peter Seidler joined Ben & Woods on Thursday morning! Listen here as Peter gives his thoughts on the end to the 2022 season for his Padres, an update on Fernando Tatis Jr, a message to the fans, his relationship with Manny Machado, and MUCH more!
News 8 KFMB
Analyzing contract situations of players on Padres roster
SAN DIEGO — The Padres just finished an incredible 2022 season going deeper into the playoffs than many people expected. We already looked at the club's potential free agents this year, now we will look into some of the big name players on the team and where their contract situations sit.
After the fun filled 2022 Padres season, who could potentially leave via free agency?
SAN DIEGO — With the ending of any season come questions about player's futures. That certainly is the case with this 2022 Padres roster. The team started with a solid core and added even more firepower at the trade deadline, but will this same team be back together in 2023? CBS 8 took a look into the team’s free agents as well as the team's stars who are under contract for a few more years.
Padres have 5 Silver Slugger finalists
Louisville Slugger announced its list of finalists for the Silver Slugger awards. The Padres had 5 finalists: Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Brandon Drury, Jake Cronenworth and Josh Bell.
247Sports
Junior point guard Chas Lewless picks San Diego
San Diego has landed their first commitment in the class of 2024 in 6-foot-2 point guard Chas Lewless. Lewless chose San Diego over San Diego State, Western Michigan, Temple among other programs and it really came down to his connection with the staff in making his decision. “Personally I felt...
