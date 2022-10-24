Read full article on original website
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
Something spooky is happening at the edge of the solar system
The boundary between the heliosphere and the interstellar medium appears to be moving in an unexpected manner.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
msn.com
Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before
It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
A marshmallow-like planet: Astronomers discover an incredibly low-density gas giant
Scientists just discovered the squishiest planet ever observed. The planet, dubbed TOI-3757 b, stood out to astronomers due to the fact that it has the density of a marshmallow, a press statement reveals. The 150,000-kilometer-diameter planet orbits a cool red dwarf roughly 580 light-years from Earth in the constellation of...
CNET
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
Solar eclipses 2023: When, where & how to see them
Our solar eclipses 2023 guide will help you plan your next solar eclipse-watching venture.
Material coming out of black hole is ‘like nothing we’ve ever seen’, scientists say
Matter is spewing out of a black hole in a way that has never been seen before, scientists have said.The bizarre events began in 2018, when scientists saw a small star get ripped to shreds by a black hole roughly 665 million light years from Earth. Such spectacular and violent behaviour is relatively routine for scientists studying black holes, which have a tendency to rip apart other objects nearby, and so the black hole was seen an not especially interesting.But scientists were then shocked to find that three years on, the same black hole came back to life, throwing...
The hunt for habitable planets may have just gotten far more narrow, new study finds
In a new study of a world orbiting the most common type of star in universe — a type of system scientists have long theorized could support life — researchers found no indication such a planet could hold onto an atmosphere at all.
Nasa reveals stunning 12-year time-lapse of the entire night sky – with ‘stunted’ stars and huge black holes
NASA has created a stunning timelapse movie of the entire night sky captured over 12 years. The clip was created using imagery from the NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer) space telescope. Launched in 2009 under the previous name "WISE," the orbiting probe was designed to study objects...
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
natureworldnews.com
Partial Solar Eclipse to Unfold on Tuesday, Starting from Iceland to India
A partial solar eclipse will unfold this Tuesday, allowing astronomy lovers and stargazers to witness the amazing sight. The eclipse would be visible in portions of the Northern Hemisphere. October has been an exciting month for stargazers. During the first week, the Full Hunter's Moon on October 9, showed a...
AOL Corp
James Webb telescope captures Pillars of Creation in unprecedented detail
The James Webb Space Telescope's sightseeing tour just provided a fresh look at one of the most recognizable interstellar objects. Researchers have captured their most detailed image yet of the Pillars of Creation, a star-forming nursery in the Eagle Nebula roughly 6,500 light-years away. The near-infrared picture shows even more detail than Hubble's 2014 snapshot, with an abundance of stars (particularly newborns) in view — there isn't even a galaxy within sight.
James Webb telescope peers 11.5 billion years into the past to capture stunning ‘rainbow knot’
James Webb has picked up yet another spectacular sight out in the cosmos. This time the space telescope spotted a “rainbow knot” made up of an extremely red quasar, as well as several massive galaxies around it. The knot would have existed around 11.5 billion years ago. The latest quasar image from James Webb is yet another reminder of just how vast space is.
Milky Way galaxy: Everything you need to know about our cosmic neighborhood
Milky Way research has advanced significantly in recent years, from imaging a supermassive black hole at its heart to meticulously charting star movements, we are learning more about our galactic home than ever before.
Gizmodo
Remembering Enterprise: The Test Shuttle That Never Flew to Space
Prior to the inaugural launch of the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1981, NASA conducted a series of performance tests with a prototype known as Enterprise. Named for the fictional Star Trek vessel, Enterprise provided our first glimpse of what a future spaceship might actually look like. When I was a...
