ABC 4

Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

State recommends end to lawn watering for rest of year

As fall temperatures settle in, the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide is now recommending most of the state shut off irrigation systems until next spring when irrigation season begins again. The only exception is Washington County. the Utah Division of Water Resources expects to recommend zero irrigations statewide in the next few weeks as temperatures continue to drop.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake FFA chapter competes in Soil and Land competitions

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Bear Lake FFA chapter and three other high schools competed in the Southeast Idaho FFA District Soil and Land Evaluation Career Development Event hosted by Bear Lake High School FFA and Bear Lake Soil and Water Conservation District. FFA chapters that participated were Bear Lake,...
IDAHO STATE
Herald-Journal

Happily back to the familiar haunts of Cache Valley

Now that our first snowstorm has hit here in the valley, we can officially welcome Halloween. With pumpkins and corn stalks adorning porches everywhere, the word “haunted” is now used to describe just about everything. Of course, houses, corn mazes, and forests are commonly haunted; now add haunted car washes, grocery stores, businesses, car dealerships, fields, streets and schools.
Idaho State Journal

Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

DWR proposes new statewide elk management plan, changes to elk hunting

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing a new 10-year Utah Elk Management Plan, which includes several changes to elk hunting. The DWR also has a proposal for the 2023-24 big game hunting season dates, along with a few other recommendations and is seeking the public’s feedback on the proposals.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
UTAH STATE
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
kpcw.org

Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state

Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too

MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
UTAH STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

rPlus Energies is developing Utah’s largest solar + storage project

Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with electric utility PacifiCorp for a 400-MWAC solar project integrated with a 200-MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Emery County, Utah. The Green River Energy Center is currently the largest planned solar + storage facility in Utah and one of the largest facilities in the PacifiCorp system.
EMERY COUNTY, UT

