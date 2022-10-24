Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
Herald-Journal
State recommends end to lawn watering for rest of year
As fall temperatures settle in, the Weekly Lawn Watering Guide is now recommending most of the state shut off irrigation systems until next spring when irrigation season begins again. The only exception is Washington County. the Utah Division of Water Resources expects to recommend zero irrigations statewide in the next few weeks as temperatures continue to drop.
Hard Freeze Warning and Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for northern Utah focusing on the Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, and Utah Valley.
Utah Lake islands project rejected by state officials
Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands has formally rejected a controversial proposal to clean up Utah Lake by dredging it and building islands and bridges on it.
Does the weekend snowstorm kick Utah off to a good water year?
Utah’s northern Utah mountains ended up with some impressive snow totals as the result of the weekend storm. Will it help the drought, and is more on the way?
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
Herald-Journal
Bear Lake FFA chapter competes in Soil and Land competitions
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Bear Lake FFA chapter and three other high schools competed in the Southeast Idaho FFA District Soil and Land Evaluation Career Development Event hosted by Bear Lake High School FFA and Bear Lake Soil and Water Conservation District. FFA chapters that participated were Bear Lake,...
Herald-Journal
Happily back to the familiar haunts of Cache Valley
Now that our first snowstorm has hit here in the valley, we can officially welcome Halloween. With pumpkins and corn stalks adorning porches everywhere, the word “haunted” is now used to describe just about everything. Of course, houses, corn mazes, and forests are commonly haunted; now add haunted car washes, grocery stores, businesses, car dealerships, fields, streets and schools.
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
castlecountryradio.com
DWR proposes new statewide elk management plan, changes to elk hunting
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is proposing a new 10-year Utah Elk Management Plan, which includes several changes to elk hunting. The DWR also has a proposal for the 2023-24 big game hunting season dates, along with a few other recommendations and is seeking the public’s feedback on the proposals.
KSLTV
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
kpcw.org
Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state
Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
These Idaho Restaurants Are Doing Chicken Fried Steak The Best
It's National Chicken Fried Steak Day (October 26) and a couple of days I asked you on our Facebook page "Who has the best chicken fried steak in Idaho?" and I wanted to share that with you. I've only had chicken fried steak once and that was earlier this year....
ksl.com
As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too
MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
solarpowerworldonline.com
rPlus Energies is developing Utah’s largest solar + storage project
Renewable energy developer rPlus Energies has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with electric utility PacifiCorp for a 400-MWAC solar project integrated with a 200-MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Emery County, Utah. The Green River Energy Center is currently the largest planned solar + storage facility in Utah and one of the largest facilities in the PacifiCorp system.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Rivers Council proposes change on how water is paid for in the state
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, the Utah Rivers Council said in a new report water in Utah is wasted because users know it’s cheap. The Council wants to see a change to Utah’s tax code, by phasing out the practice of collecting for water use through property taxes.
Comments / 0