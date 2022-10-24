Daily Update: WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite, CJ Perry

Dave Meltzer's Monday news update.

Daily Update

Latest News:

Latest Audio:

Latest Free YouTube Video:

This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

Match and performer of the week

2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot

TripleMania, the story behind the show, business of the show, , news notes, poll results and star ratings

WWE PPV changes, Crown Jewel notes and updates on upcoming PPV shows

Dana White starting new promotion with Lorenzo Fertitta and two new combat ideas he's working on

The life of Humberto Garza, the grandfather of two WWE stars and father of Hector Garza. Garza, who passed away this past week, was a very significant star in Mexico and a look at his career

Full coverage of Saturday's UFC show,and the ramifications of the show.

A look at the career of Jose Rivera, one of the key building blocks of the Puerto Rico wrestling boom, including a look back at the growth of WWC and its biggest feud ever

Ratings for every show including how every segment did and details of AEW vs. NXT head-to-head on Tuesday

First all-women's show in the history of a major promotion

First women's main event on a Middle Eastern show

CMLL star gives unique reason why he's been gone for so long

The business of TripleMania

More details on a wrestling show coming to Disney +

Two starts of the same promotion were on the national team in the same competition

The top matches from Royal Quest

Update on the New Japan TV title tournament

More details on the arrest of Shocker

Who are the wrestlers who generate the most money on Cameo

Jim Lyman tournament news

Two stars going after fourth NCAA title

WWE & Impact PPV Numbers from last week

Adam Page update

Update on ramifications of the brawl after All Out and where things stand regarding who stays and who goes

More details on Chris Jericho's contract

Tony Khan, Dana White and Vince McMahon all scheduling major events on the same day

More on AEW new reality show

More on AEW in Toronto

AEW star announcing on the Mayweather show

Upcoming ticket sales to AEW & WWE events

DAZN back in the MMA business

Dwayne Johnson and possible WWE sale

UFC owners talk possible WWE sale

Notes on Bray Wyatt return

International TV ratings

DVR viewership numbers for all shows so far this year

Royal Rumble update

Lots of injury updates

The real story on why Billy Gunn wasn't at the DX Reunion on Raw

Streaming numbers for AEW & WWE

This Week's Retro Observer Newsletter:

Ordering Info:

Order the print Wrestling Observer right now and get it delivered via mail, by sending your name, address, Visa or Master Card number and an expiration date to dave@wrestlingobserver.com or by going to www.paypal.com directing funds to dave@wrestlingobserver.com.

Rates in the United States are $14.50 for 4 issues, $35.50 for 12, $70 for 24, $116 for 40 and $149.50 for 52.

In Canada and Mexico, the rates are $16 for 4, $27 for 8, $38.50 for 12, $76 for 24, $126 for 40 and $162.50 for 52.

For the rest of the world, rates are $18 for 4, $48.50 for 12, $93 for 24, $155 for 40 and $201.50 for 52.

If you order by mail with a check, cash or money order to P.O. Box 1228, Campbell, CA 95009-1228, you can get $1 off in every price range.

Monday News Update

Bryan and I will be back tonight for our first of many shows together on video. We'll talk Raw, take questions and go over the latest news.

Raw tonight is from Charlotte, NC at the Spectrum Center. Raw is on a streak of two straight 1.8 million viewer shows against the NFL. The game tonight is Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots. They got good luck because they could have gone against two baseball games but Houston and the New York Yankees both won their league championships yesterday and are off until they face each other in the World Series. The Series starts on Friday night (moving Smackdown to FS 1). The World Series game three goes against next week's Raw, game four against next week's NXT, game five against next week's AEW if needed and game six if needed against the 11/4 Smackdown.

Raw has announced Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match and Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson in a match that actually means more for Japan as the two guys who were original Bullet Club members.



Jon Moxley vs. Penta was added for the title to Dynamite on Wednesday. That's notable because it was not announced on Friday's show, or have there been any angles in that direction. It just sounds like Tony Khan added a title match hoping to boost the ratings. Penta hasn't been given singles wins and in the last trios title match on Wednesday, it was Fenix who got the pin, not Penta. Khan's booking usually builds people up for title matches so this is a rarity with the title match with no build coming out of nowhere. But on paper is does strengthen the show with Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara looking strong, Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta seemingly building up ROH & Pure title matches, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs FTR which leads to the winners facing The Acclaimed and Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, which is likely to build to Toni Storm vs. Hayter.

Bellator announced it was working with Rizin for a New Year's Eve joint show at the Saitama Super Arena featuring the third meeting of Patricio Pitbull Freire vs. A.J. McKee for the featherweight title plus Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Juan Archuleta. There will be a press conference on Wednesday in Tokyo at the Roppongi Hills Arena to announce the card and perhaps more fights.

CJ Perry (Lana) will be part of The Surreal Lief that debuts tonight on VH-1 at 9 p.m. The cast also includes for this season Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MIJA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton.



Xavier Woods will be a contestant on Sunday's Wheel of Fortune show on ABC.



The Liv Morgan appearance on Chucky will be on Wednesday night at 9 pm. on USA. They will likely push that on Raw tonight.



Tickets for AEW's return to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles officially go on sale Friday. There will be a presale either Wednesday or Thursday. They sold out immediately last time but I don't think anyone expects that this time.

Tomorrow's Vice Tales from the Territories covers Florida with Brian Blair, Steve Keirn, Bob Roop and Kevin Sullivan among those appearing.



Other Notes

Future Stars of Wrestling from last night in Las Vegas: Sam Adonis b Remy Marcel, Danny Limelight won five-way over Jordan Oasis, Brandon Gatson, Cut Throat Cody and Damian Drake, Gregory Sharpe b Jakob Austin Young to keep the Nevada title, Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight b Funnybone & Bateman, Bad Dude Tito b Rhino (subbing for Toa Liona), Viva Van b Dark Sheik, Hero Leu & Shogun James b Chris Masters & Carlito, Chris Bey won a three-way ladder match over Hammerstone and Brian Cage to win the vacant Mecca Grand Championship. John Morrison came out after the match to challenge Bey for the title. (thanks to No Prima Donna)



BYB today announced Dada 5000 (Dhafir Harris), part of that infamous wreck of a fight with Kimbo Slice in 2016. years ago, to fight on its 11/19 show. Believe it not the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation shut down the fight citing Dada was still under suspension from that fight in Texas. Dada suffered two heart attacks in that fight and flatlined twice, as well as kidney failure. He, in theory, shouldn't be able to fight in any commission state.



Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora for the women's featherweight title has been added to the 10/30 MLW show in Philadelphia.

