Ypsilanti, MI

emueagles.com

EMU Volleyball Travels to Buffalo and Akron

Date Friday Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. | Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Venue Alumni Arena | Buffalo, N.Y. | James A. Rhodes Arena | Akron, Ohio. Preview Info EMU Notes (PDF) BUFFALO, N.Y. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team continues Mid-American Conference play, this week on the road after a stellar performance against then-league leaders Bowling Green State University. The team will begin their weekend road trip in Buffalo, N.Y. as they take on the Bulls of the University at Buffalo, Friday, Oct. 28 before heading to Akron, Ohio Saturday, Oct. 29, for a meeting with the Zips of Akron University.
AKRON, OH
emueagles.com

Swim & Dive Begins 2022-23 Season Friday at Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program begins its 2022-23 campaign with a Mid-American Conference match up at the University of Toledo Friday, Oct. 28. The first event is scheduled for 3 p.m. inside the Student Recreation Center Pool on UT's campus. Toledo will be streaming the meet on its swimming and diving Facebook page. Fans can also follow live results via MeetMobile.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here is the full Michigan football schedule for the 2023 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The full Michigan football schedule for the 2023 season was released Wednesday by the Big Ten. The Wolverines are starting the year with another trio of soft non-conference games against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green (we already knew this). A visit from Rutgers to open conference play gives Michigan four straight home games to start the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
emueagles.com

Bates Named Preseason All-MAC Second Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022-23 Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll and All-MAC Team selections today, Oct. 26, with Eastern Michigan University voted to finish seventh overall in a poll of the league coaches. Additionally, newcomer Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) was voted to the All-MAC Second Team.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Gomez Earns MAC Scholar-Athlete of the Week Honors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University football place kicker Jesús Gómez (Puebla, Mexico-Prepa Tec Puebla) was named the Mid-American Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Week today, Oct. 26. The Scholar Athlete of the Week Award is presented to a MAC male and/or female student-athlete who has a...
CLEVELAND, OH
footballscoop.com

Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach

Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County public golf courses closing soon as weather cools

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're an avid golfer, you need to get your last swings of the year in at Oakland County's public courses by the end of next week. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that its five public courses will close starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
TOLEDO, OH

