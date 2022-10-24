Read full article on original website
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
emueagles.com
EMU Volleyball Travels to Buffalo and Akron
Date Friday Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. | Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Venue Alumni Arena | Buffalo, N.Y. | James A. Rhodes Arena | Akron, Ohio. Preview Info EMU Notes (PDF) BUFFALO, N.Y. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team continues Mid-American Conference play, this week on the road after a stellar performance against then-league leaders Bowling Green State University. The team will begin their weekend road trip in Buffalo, N.Y. as they take on the Bulls of the University at Buffalo, Friday, Oct. 28 before heading to Akron, Ohio Saturday, Oct. 29, for a meeting with the Zips of Akron University.
emueagles.com
Swim & Dive Begins 2022-23 Season Friday at Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program begins its 2022-23 campaign with a Mid-American Conference match up at the University of Toledo Friday, Oct. 28. The first event is scheduled for 3 p.m. inside the Student Recreation Center Pool on UT's campus. Toledo will be streaming the meet on its swimming and diving Facebook page. Fans can also follow live results via MeetMobile.
Michigan football 2023 schedule: Spartans & Nittany Lions flip dates, one fewer home game
Michigan football will open the 2023 season with four consecutive home games before playing just one game the next five weeks at the Big House. The Big Ten released the conference's 2023 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with Michigan's highlight coming the final week of the season, hosting the Buckeyes on Nov. 25. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here is the full Michigan football schedule for the 2023 season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The full Michigan football schedule for the 2023 season was released Wednesday by the Big Ten. The Wolverines are starting the year with another trio of soft non-conference games against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green (we already knew this). A visit from Rutgers to open conference play gives Michigan four straight home games to start the season.
emueagles.com
Bates Named Preseason All-MAC Second Team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) -- The Mid-American Conference announced its 2022-23 Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll and All-MAC Team selections today, Oct. 26, with Eastern Michigan University voted to finish seventh overall in a poll of the league coaches. Additionally, newcomer Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) was voted to the All-MAC Second Team.
BREAKING: U-M Football Announces 2023 Schedule
Michigan Football's full schedule for the 2023 season was announced on Wednesday.
emueagles.com
Gomez Earns MAC Scholar-Athlete of the Week Honors
CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University football place kicker Jesús Gómez (Puebla, Mexico-Prepa Tec Puebla) was named the Mid-American Conference Male Scholar-Athlete of the Week today, Oct. 26. The Scholar Athlete of the Week Award is presented to a MAC male and/or female student-athlete who has a...
footballscoop.com
Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach
Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
MLive.com
Kim Barnes Arico: Michigan basketball will ‘shock a lot of people’ this year
ANN ARBOR -- The last time Kim Barnes Arico spoke to reporters at Crisler Center, it was after Michigan had earned a spot in the Sweet 16 in March. She was back on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to preview the upcoming season, one she hopes will prove that Michigan’s recent success is sustainable.
MSU's Harlon Barnett barely holds back his dislike of Michigan, per Mel Tucker's orders
The Spartans' secondary coach did not provide any 'billboard material', per head coach Mel Tucker's orders, but Harlon Barnett's dislike of Michigan was clear and obvious...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous Michigan football fan shares story of becoming viral meme after 2015 loss to Michigan State
The infamous University of Michigan football fan recalls the moment that turned him into a meme. Saturday (Oct. 29) will be seven years since Wolverines punter Blake O’Neill lost control of the ball on the Michigan State Spartans 38-yard-line, which they recovered while dashing the end zone in walk-off fashion.
The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 24, 2022
It's Michigan State week, so you know Jim Harbaugh had some good stuff to say.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
MetroTimes
Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
In 2021, Kelly Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and one year later he's been traded to the Utah Jazz. This trade means Olynyk doesn't have much use for the Bloomfield Hills mansion he purchased, and the home has been listed for a cool $3.5 million. Located...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County public golf courses closing soon as weather cools
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're an avid golfer, you need to get your last swings of the year in at Oakland County's public courses by the end of next week. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that its five public courses will close starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Michigan’s latest tax incentive, $526M, harshly criticized
(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 1,569 jobs will be created, and critics are howling at such a cost to taxpayers for expansions to plants already in Michigan. Whitmer on Tuesday said a $526 million tax incentive – that's more than $335,000 per job – is...
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
