Yakima, WA

Mega 99.3

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

New Fire Cooked Pizzeria Coming To Yakima

We just lost one of my favorite Italian places to eat just a few months ago when Valley Italian Pizza & Pasta closed up shop and moved to the Tri-Cities. Since that happened back in August (2022), the choices for Italian food and Pizza has really left just the big chains as well as a few places that have Pizza on the menu. Every place I’ve eaten at has been great in their own way, but with more choices, means more great food which means everyone wins.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mercedes and Family moves restaurant to new downtown Yakima location

The Mercedes and Family restaurant has moved to Front Street in downtown Yakima. The Gomez and Guzman families aren’t kidding with the name of their Mexican restaurant. Three generations are involved with operations of Mercedes and Family Mexican Restaurant, now located at 7 N. Front St. Among the family members operating the eatery are Mercedes Guzman, her son Erik Gomez and his son Alex Gomez.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Did You Know The Term ‘Flying Saucer’ Was Coined in Yakima?

Did you know that the term "Flying Saucer" was coined in Yakima, Wa.? Yup, believe it or not, back on June 24th, 1947, aviator Kenneth Arnold witnessed something strange that lead to the term we know today as "Flying Saucers" according to Wikipedia. The story goes that Arnold was flying his personal airplane near Mt. Rainier. He was out searching for a missing C46 airplane that had a $5,000 reward. After seeing a couple flashes of light, he was able to narrow down where the light was coming from. Roughly 200 miles away from Mt. Baker. When in the distance he saw 9 lights flying in a formation like a "flock of geese". The more he looked, the more he could tell that these were not normal planes.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday

Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
Mega 99.3

Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima

Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know

All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Malloween Photo Gallery at Valley Mall and a Chance to Win $250

Valley Mall was all decked on Saturday for Malloween! Fresh from a celebration the night before, Yakima Valley guests of the Halloween-themed event were treated to multiple spots to create memorable moments while attending the party or while shopping for the latest fashions and beyond! The costumes, crafts, and performances were fantastic and there's still a chance to get yourself entered for $250 near the Giant Pumpkins at center court!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Council Members Talk About Regional Crime Center

Until now the city of Yakima hasn't been interested in supporting or participating in the future regional crime center to be located in Zillah. But that could change after a study session planned by the Yakima City Council on Tuesday. The study session starts at 5:00 pm at Yakima City Hall.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

MultiCare Health System to Acquire Yakima’s Memorial Hospital

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has announced it'll be acquired by MultiCare Health System early next year. A press release says the hospital will change it's name in early 2023 to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital as a result of the acquisition. Carole Peet the CEO of Memorial says the agreement will strengthen the ability of the primary and specialty care services in the community with increased resources.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

