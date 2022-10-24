Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
Interview: ‘Shorty’ has been Haunting the Capitol Theatre in Yakima for 80+ Years
Many have heard of Shorty, the ghost that haunts the Capitol Theatre. But how much do you actually know? What are some of the experiences? Well, I was lucky enough to have a chit chat with some of the crew (current and past) of the Capital Theatre, including CEO Charlie Robin.
New Fire Cooked Pizzeria Coming To Yakima
We just lost one of my favorite Italian places to eat just a few months ago when Valley Italian Pizza & Pasta closed up shop and moved to the Tri-Cities. Since that happened back in August (2022), the choices for Italian food and Pizza has really left just the big chains as well as a few places that have Pizza on the menu. Every place I’ve eaten at has been great in their own way, but with more choices, means more great food which means everyone wins.
Seize Delicious Dining Deal in Yakima at Popular Eats & Elixirs
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the extraordinary flavors of Eats & Elixirs. Dining Deals for Friday, October 28th, at Eats & Elixirs. This Friday, Eats & Elixirs will have you marveling at the globally inspired tapas and vintage...
Many Yakima Residents, Sour On Trick Or Treating
With Halloween on the minds of most people, a common thought among kids (especially me back in the day) is, “what houses are giving away the good stuff?” & “Who has the full size candy bars?” Heck, I’ve even asked, “Which house should we stay away from, the one that gives out toothpaste?” Knowing that those were the questions on my young mind, I now ask myself, “do I have enough candy to hand out”, or “should I even bother?”
3 Stops You’ve Got to Make When Visiting Yakima, Washington
Everywhere has special places you've got to check out and if I had to narrow it down to three spots in Yakima, Washington this is where I would go! Message us with your ideas and we can see who comes out on top!. When Visiting Yakima You Must Stop At.
5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank
If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
Did You Know The Term ‘Flying Saucer’ Was Coined in Yakima?
Did you know that the term "Flying Saucer" was coined in Yakima, Wa.? Yup, believe it or not, back on June 24th, 1947, aviator Kenneth Arnold witnessed something strange that lead to the term we know today as "Flying Saucers" according to Wikipedia. The story goes that Arnold was flying his personal airplane near Mt. Rainier. He was out searching for a missing C46 airplane that had a $5,000 reward. After seeing a couple flashes of light, he was able to narrow down where the light was coming from. Roughly 200 miles away from Mt. Baker. When in the distance he saw 9 lights flying in a formation like a "flock of geese". The more he looked, the more he could tell that these were not normal planes.
Want to Adopt a Dog? Yakima Humane Society Special Event Friday
Are you in need of unconditional love, emotional support, cuddles, and kisses? All of those things can be found in a dog and if you've been considering adding to your crew the Yakima Humane Society has an offer worthy of your attention. Mark your calendar and block out some time for this Friday, October 28th, 2022.
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial
Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists
6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
“Karen” Halloween display removed after a Karen complained to city hall
The city of Prosser, WA recently received a complaint about Halloween decorations they put up outside of city hall, and were forced to take them down.
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
The 4 Best Pretzels and Where to Find them in Yakima
There's something about the Yakima Valley that likes to test the waters and try new things, especially when it comes to old-school food. Today just so happens to be National Pretzel day, so we wanted to find the best pretzels in Yakima, boy were we surprised by the outcome. We're...
Don’t Miss out on Trunk Or Treat with Steve Hahn in Yakima
Halloween has changed over the years, I'm not talking about the size of the candy, the costumes, or even the trick-or-treaters. When Covid hit and the lockdown became a lot longer than originally predicted it was the first time we had ever seen Halloween actually canceled in Washington. The second...
nbcrightnow.com
Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0