ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
privatebankerinternational.com

UK regulator FCA recommends anti-greenwashing measures

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put forward a set of measures seeking to cut down the practice of ‘greenwashing’ in the financial sector. The regulator proposed the package following a surge in investment products that are branded ‘green’ in the name of marketing, thus misleading consumers.
privatebankerinternational.com

Top 10 M&A financial advisers in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 8,691 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $511.6bn were announced in the region during the period. Top advisers by value and...
privatebankerinternational.com

UnicornSP, iCapital join hands to serve LATAM wealth managers

Fund distribution specialist Unicorn Strategic Partners (UnicornSP) has collaborated with fintech firm iCapital to cater to wealth managers across Latin America. As part of the partnership, UnicornSP will act as a local distribution partner as well as product specialist. The company will manage the distribution of private market and hedge...
privatebankerinternational.com

HSBC post-tax profits plummets 40% in Q3; names new CFO

British banking giant HSBC has posted a profit after tax of $2.56bn for the third quarter of 2022, down almost 40% compared with $4.24bn a year ago. The results included a hit of $2.4bn from the proposed divestment of the bank’s retail operations in France. For the quarter ended...
privatebankerinternational.com

Deutsche Bank posts three-fold rise in profit before tax in Q3

Deutsche Bank has reported a profit before tax of €1.6bn for the third quarter of 2022, which represents nearly three-fold rise year-on-year (YoY). This is the German banking giant’s highest third quarter profit before tax since 2006. Post-tax profit in the quarter stood at €1.2bn compared with €329m...
privatebankerinternational.com

Quilter Investors names new responsible investment chief

Quilter Investors, part of UK-based wealth management business Quilter, has appointed Marisol Hernandez as new head of its responsible investment division. Hernandez will take over the charge from Eimear Toomey, who quit the firm earlier this year. She will report to Quilter Investors chief investment officer Marcus Brookes. In her...
privatebankerinternational.com

Amundi, CVC, TPG in fray to buy KBank’s asset management arm

Thailand-based Kasikornbank (KBank) has shortlisted bidders for a stake sale in its asset management business, reported Bloomberg citing people privy to the development. French asset manager Amundi, buyout firms CVC Capital Partners and TPG are said to be among the shortlisted bidders. The firms in consultation with their financial advisers...
privatebankerinternational.com

Credit Suisse chief compliance officer set to depart – report

Credit Suisse Group’s chief compliance officer Rafael Lopez Lorenzo is set to quit the company within a few weeks, reported Bloomberg citing people privy to the matter. However, the move is not said to be linked to the firm’s plan to conduct a strategic review. Lorenzo was named...
privatebankerinternational.com

Top 10 M&A legal advisers in Middle East and Africa for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in Middle East and Africa for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 906 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $85.7bn were announced in the region during the period. Top advisers...
privatebankerinternational.com

UBS Q3 profit plunges 24% amid challenging market

UBS has recorded a slump in its net profit attributable to shareholders for Q3 2022 as markets remained ‘challenging’ but benefitted from wealthy customers channeling new money. The Swiss bank’s net attributable profit in the three-month-period ended 30 September 2022 stood at $1.73bn, down 24% from $2.28bn in...
privatebankerinternational.com

LGT expands Indian base with new wealth management entity

LGT, a private banking and asset management group, has reportedly formed a new entity to offer wealth management services to its clients across India. The LGT Wealth India is expected to help the company cement its position in the Indian wealth management market. The venture will also enable LGT to...
privatebankerinternational.com

Credit Suisse Q3 loss plunges to $4bn; to slash 9,000 jobs

Credit Suisse has posted $4.07bn (CHF4.03bn) net loss attributable to shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a net income of $438.40m (CHF434m) a year ago. The drop was driven primarily by its Investment Bank’s poor performance owing to “higher volatility, widened credit spreads and muted primary issuance”.
privatebankerinternational.com

Credit Suisse agrees to pay €238m fine to settle tax fraud probe in France

Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has agreed to shell out €238m in penalty to put an end to investigation in France over tax fraud charges. In this regard, the bank has confirmed an agreement with Parquet National Financier (PNF) to settle a case relating to cross-border private banking services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy