UK regulator FCA recommends anti-greenwashing measures
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put forward a set of measures seeking to cut down the practice of ‘greenwashing’ in the financial sector. The regulator proposed the package following a surge in investment products that are branded ‘green’ in the name of marketing, thus misleading consumers.
Russia’s oil power ‘will never return,’ the IEA says. ‘The rupture has come with a speed that few imagined possible’
“Many of the contours of this new world are not yet fully defined, but there is no going back to the way things were.”
GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough
CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.
Top 10 M&A financial advisers in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 8,691 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $511.6bn were announced in the region during the period. Top advisers by value and...
Amazon shares fall, oil earnings, home sales and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Amazon shares fall after 'disappointing' projections and home sales decline as integrated oil and gas giants become focus of third quarter reports. Here are Friday's "5 Things to Know."
UnicornSP, iCapital join hands to serve LATAM wealth managers
Fund distribution specialist Unicorn Strategic Partners (UnicornSP) has collaborated with fintech firm iCapital to cater to wealth managers across Latin America. As part of the partnership, UnicornSP will act as a local distribution partner as well as product specialist. The company will manage the distribution of private market and hedge...
HSBC post-tax profits plummets 40% in Q3; names new CFO
British banking giant HSBC has posted a profit after tax of $2.56bn for the third quarter of 2022, down almost 40% compared with $4.24bn a year ago. The results included a hit of $2.4bn from the proposed divestment of the bank’s retail operations in France. For the quarter ended...
Deutsche Bank posts three-fold rise in profit before tax in Q3
Deutsche Bank has reported a profit before tax of €1.6bn for the third quarter of 2022, which represents nearly three-fold rise year-on-year (YoY). This is the German banking giant’s highest third quarter profit before tax since 2006. Post-tax profit in the quarter stood at €1.2bn compared with €329m...
Quilter Investors names new responsible investment chief
Quilter Investors, part of UK-based wealth management business Quilter, has appointed Marisol Hernandez as new head of its responsible investment division. Hernandez will take over the charge from Eimear Toomey, who quit the firm earlier this year. She will report to Quilter Investors chief investment officer Marcus Brookes. In her...
Amundi, CVC, TPG in fray to buy KBank’s asset management arm
Thailand-based Kasikornbank (KBank) has shortlisted bidders for a stake sale in its asset management business, reported Bloomberg citing people privy to the development. French asset manager Amundi, buyout firms CVC Capital Partners and TPG are said to be among the shortlisted bidders. The firms in consultation with their financial advisers...
Credit Suisse chief compliance officer set to depart – report
Credit Suisse Group’s chief compliance officer Rafael Lopez Lorenzo is set to quit the company within a few weeks, reported Bloomberg citing people privy to the matter. However, the move is not said to be linked to the firm’s plan to conduct a strategic review. Lorenzo was named...
Top 10 M&A legal advisers in Middle East and Africa for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in Middle East and Africa for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 906 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $85.7bn were announced in the region during the period. Top advisers...
UBS Q3 profit plunges 24% amid challenging market
UBS has recorded a slump in its net profit attributable to shareholders for Q3 2022 as markets remained ‘challenging’ but benefitted from wealthy customers channeling new money. The Swiss bank’s net attributable profit in the three-month-period ended 30 September 2022 stood at $1.73bn, down 24% from $2.28bn in...
LGT expands Indian base with new wealth management entity
LGT, a private banking and asset management group, has reportedly formed a new entity to offer wealth management services to its clients across India. The LGT Wealth India is expected to help the company cement its position in the Indian wealth management market. The venture will also enable LGT to...
India ruling party official to sue critical news website
An official from India's ruling party says he will sue an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts
Elon Musk reportedly plans to become Twitter’s interim chief executive after buying platform – business live
Musk reportedly starts his ownership of Twitter with firings of top executives; NatWest unveils flat profits as it takes bad debt charge
Credit Suisse Q3 loss plunges to $4bn; to slash 9,000 jobs
Credit Suisse has posted $4.07bn (CHF4.03bn) net loss attributable to shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a net income of $438.40m (CHF434m) a year ago. The drop was driven primarily by its Investment Bank’s poor performance owing to “higher volatility, widened credit spreads and muted primary issuance”.
Credit Suisse agrees to pay €238m fine to settle tax fraud probe in France
Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has agreed to shell out €238m in penalty to put an end to investigation in France over tax fraud charges. In this regard, the bank has confirmed an agreement with Parquet National Financier (PNF) to settle a case relating to cross-border private banking services.
