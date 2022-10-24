ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Humana to withdraw from the employer health insurance market in Colorado

By By MARIANNE GOODLAND
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZI8mI_0ilBmOFl00

Humana, which provides health insurance to small businesses in Colorado, intends to withdraw from the Colorado employer group market within the next 18 months, Colorado Politics has learned.

The company has not formally announced its withdrawal. Humana did not return inquiries from Colorado Politics.

Humana announced its intention to leave the state market in a letter sent to Colorado brokers and agents, who sell its policies.

Humana plans to continue offering its Medicare, dental and vision insurance, the letter said.

The state Division of Insurance, which normally announces new health insurance rates for 2023 in mid-October, has yet to release information about the new rates. Open enrollment for 2023 begins on Nov. 1.

The Humana letter, dated Sept. 19, carried this headline: "Discontinuance of employer group medical plans in Colorado."

It includes answers to questions brokers might have about the decision.

Humana said the decision was made "only after thoughtful actuarial and financial review of our medical market experience."

"Based on this review, we have determined we can no longer offer competitive fully insured employer group medical insurance and self-funded (LFP) and Administrative Services only (ASO) plans with meaningful value in Colorado," the company said.

"All employer group medical plans for fully insured and self-funded (LFP and ASO) will be discontinued, which includes medical PPO, HMO, NPOS, and Indemnity plans for community rated and non-community rated," the group said.

The letter said the withdrawal does not affect other business Humana offers, including Medicare, employer group dental, vision and life plans, as well as individual dental and vision plans.

The announcement noted that Colorado requires a 180-day notification period, which will begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

All coverage will cease by June 30, 2024.

The company intends to notify employer members by Dec. 15 about its exit. Quoting for new businesses ceased as Sept. 20, the letter said, adding no new coverage will be issued to groups starting on Oct. 1.

The company has about 183,000 members in Colorado, according to a 2019 press release from Humana. Investopedia rated Humana best for customer services for small business owners in 2022.

Gov. Jared Polis, through a spokesman, downplayed the news.

"Colorado’s small and large group health insurance markets, where Humana offers coverage, are highly competitive markets. As of the most recent data reported to the Division of Insurance, Humana only had approximately 3% of the small group market and 0.5% of the large group market for a combined total of approximately 18,000 lives. As reflected by that low market share and as Humana stated in their announcement, Humana simply was not able to compete in Colorado’s highly competitive market," the spokesman said. "We have a competitive health insurance market, this company has a small market share and we will monitor this development as saving people money on and expanding access to health care is a top priority for the governor.”

The figures cited by Polis' spokesman excluded 165,000 Coloradans enrolled in the federally-regulated self-insured market. Those people are set to lose their insurance coverage as well.

Humana is the second company to announce it is leaving the Colorado market in the past month.

Bright Health announced on Oct. 11 it, too, is withdrawing from the individual health insurance market. The company announced earlier this year it was also leaving the small group market. The company covered 55,000 customers, all but 1,000 in the small group market, according to an announcement from the Division of Insurance .

Reporter Savannah Mehrtens contributed in this article.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Gov. Jared Polis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’

It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG was treated differently in probes

Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show. And although two other of the state’s largest cable providers, DirecTV and Comcast, were already the targets of similar investigations since 2019, only Dish came out unscathed. All three companies eventually...
COLORADO STATE
KREX

AARP Colorado fights against Xcel Energy Rate Hike

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — This week, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission slashed Xcel Energy’s latest request for a ‘natural gas’ rate increase by 70%. Our Khira Isaacs spoke with key players to find out what this means and how it’ll effect Colorado consumers. Xcel energy has hiked utility bills for residential electric and gas […]
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SLOAN | Why you should vote for alcohol delivery

As with every election in a state possessing such an affinity for plebiscitary eruption as Colorado, there are a number of propositions and constitutional amendments presented to the voters on this year’s ballot. There are some good ones — Amendment E extending the homestead property tax exemption to the surviving spouses of military veterans, and Proposition 121 reducing the state income tax rate to a more growth-conducive 4.4%. There are...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Advocates, opponents clash during town hall on Colorado’s alcohol ballot measures

Business owners, lawmakers and activists clashed Thursday during a town hall that delved into three ballot measures seeking to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol. The town hall – hosted by Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette – brought together advocates and opponents of Propositions 126, 125 and 124. Respectively, the measures aim to allow third-party companies to deliver alcohol from restaurants, bars and liquor stores; permit grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine; and, gradually eliminate the limit on liquor stores operated by one person or business.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado’s utilities rule the grid

Hacked off about your spiraling monthly power bills? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could fire your power company and do business with another one that offers lower rates?. Imagine shopping around for your household’s electricity in the same way you do now for your cellphone or internet service. Making the change could be as easy as going online or making a phone call.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

AARP Colorado celebrates "win" as Xcel Energy adjusts gas rate hike

Xcel Energy residential customers across Colorado have faced price hikes for a number of years. Angela Cortez, Director of Communications for AARP Colorado, says her organization is hoping to put an end to them. "We got involved because we saw a lot of people, heard from a lot of people who noticed their bills had already gone up," said Cortez. "Xcel decided to file a rate case in which they were asking for hundreds of millions of dollars. We decided to fight back." Since January, that effort garnered support from thousands of residential customers. "We asked them to contact...
COLORADO STATE
holyokeenterprise.com

Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens

The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper calls for Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper called for the Federal Reserve to pause rising interest rates Thursday in a stern letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The central bank has increased interest rates five times this year in an effort to combat skyrocketing inflation by slowing the economy and easing pressures on prices, The Washington Post reported. This has put benchmark lending rates up 3 percentage points since March — the fastest increase of that size since 1982.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Will Colorado voters split their tickets?

Even for a political creature like me, some elections seasons seem way too long. I’m not sure if it is the relentless campaign ads or the fact that I see snow on my lawn for the first time this year, but I’m a tad grumpy about the state of things. I’m frustrated by the national Democratic party’s inability to properly communicate with the American people. For example, the national Dems are letting the GOP run all over them regarding inflation, without pointing out that this...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado car sales down from 2021

Beset by economic headwinds, Colorado’s new vehicle registrations declined 14.5% through the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2021, according to a report released this week by the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association. Supply chain issues, limited inventories, surging inflation and increasing interest rates...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy