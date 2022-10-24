ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

2023 Schedule Announced

CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2023 Tiger baseball schedule features 34 home games and 30 games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, which is set to begin its 126th season under first-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2023 season are subject to change.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Diop and Sylla Named to Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top-100

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson juniors Hamady Diop and Ousmane Sylla each earned a spot on the Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top-100 Players List. Diop, a defender, slotted in at No. 25 while Sylla, a forward, was named No. 32 on the list. Diop has been a staple of the...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Bresee, Simpson Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarterfinalists

NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named 17 Quarterfinalists for the 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy. The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion

If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
ourstate.com

Old Made New in Polk County

In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, NC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Highlight photos from Rhythm on the Rails 2022

Rhythm on the Rails and Smokin’ on the Rails brought in plenty of folks to Downtown Clinton Friday evening and all day Saturday. There was plenty of barbecue, funnel cakes and diverse musical groups to entertain. Overall winners for the Smokin’ on the Rails Southern BBQ Network competition included...
CLINTON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

High school enjoys 99% graduation rate while priming students for college

Most high school students didn’t fly a flight simulator at school today. Then again, they aren’t students at Greenville Technical Charter High School. Principal Mary Nell Anthony oversees the charter school on Greenville Technical College’s campus at 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Building 119, which started during the 1998-99 school year. One of the school’s major goals was to think outside the classroom, coming up with ideas that would break the mold of what a traditional school should be and embrace a culture of “The Warrior,” the school’s mascot and inspirational figure.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business catches fire Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

