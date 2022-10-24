Read full article on original website
clemsontigers.com
2023 Schedule Announced
CLEMSON, S.C. – The 2023 Tiger baseball schedule features 34 home games and 30 games against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. Clemson, which is set to begin its 126th season under first-year Head Coach Erik Bakich, starts its 56-game schedule on Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. with the first of three games against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. All game times for the 2023 season are subject to change.
Brent Venables 'Indebted Forever' to Clemson
Current Oklahoma head coach and former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables joined Faxon Childress on WCCP The Roar to discuss his decade-long tenure as a member of Dabo Swinney's coaching staff.
clemsontigers.com
Diop and Sylla Named to Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top-100
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson juniors Hamady Diop and Ousmane Sylla each earned a spot on the Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top-100 Players List. Diop, a defender, slotted in at No. 25 while Sylla, a forward, was named No. 32 on the list. Diop has been a staple of the...
Swinney Details Clemson's Off-Week Plan
The No. 5 Clemson Tigers have community service, rest and early Notre Dame prep scheduled during their open date.
clemsontigers.com
Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
clemsontigers.com
Bresee, Simpson Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Quarterfinalists
NEWPORT BEACH, CA. – The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation has named 17 Quarterfinalists for the 2022 Lott IMPACT® Trophy. The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT® on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
City: Fall for Greenville 2022 a success with record crowds
"Typically, on a normal festival year, we plan for 150,000 people over the course of three days," explained Hawk. "I think we were probably on the high end of that, maybe close to 180,000 or 200,000 if we’re really lucky."
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
ourstate.com
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Highlight photos from Rhythm on the Rails 2022
Rhythm on the Rails and Smokin’ on the Rails brought in plenty of folks to Downtown Clinton Friday evening and all day Saturday. There was plenty of barbecue, funnel cakes and diverse musical groups to entertain. Overall winners for the Smokin’ on the Rails Southern BBQ Network competition included...
greenvillejournal.com
High school enjoys 99% graduation rate while priming students for college
Most high school students didn’t fly a flight simulator at school today. Then again, they aren’t students at Greenville Technical Charter High School. Principal Mary Nell Anthony oversees the charter school on Greenville Technical College’s campus at 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Building 119, which started during the 1998-99 school year. One of the school’s major goals was to think outside the classroom, coming up with ideas that would break the mold of what a traditional school should be and embrace a culture of “The Warrior,” the school’s mascot and inspirational figure.
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GSP to host TSA PreCheck enrollment event
Are you a frequent flyer and want to get through TSA quicker? Greenville-Spartanburg Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event to get your pre-approved.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
