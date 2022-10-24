ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N'Keal Harry steps on the field at Gillette Stadium for first time since being traded by Patriots

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
Former New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry was seen for the first time at Gillette Stadium since being traded to the Chicago Bears for a seventh-round draft pick back in July.

The 2019 NFL first-round pick was chatting it up with his former receivers coach, Troy Brown, ahead of the Monday Night Football game between the Patriots and Bears.

Harry is expected to make his debut in a Bears uniform since going down with an ankle injury and missing the first six weeks of the season. He’s hopeful for a turnaround after a disappointing run with the team that originally drafted him.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke about the trade with the Patriots and what he hopes Harry brings to Chicago.

“I can’t recall the specifics of conversations, we just knew that he was a guy that had size, physicality and could win in contested situations. And we’re excited to see if he can make plays for us — hopefully tonight,” said Poles, via the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

