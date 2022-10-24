Read full article on original website
‘X-23: Deadly Regenesis’ Throws Back To The Early Days Of Mutantkind’s Deadliest Assassin
Before Laura Kinney was Wolverine, one of mutantkind’s greatest heroes, she was X-23, its deadliest assassin. This March, writer Erica Schultz and artist Edgar Salazar will return to the time when the character was at a crossroads during her journey as an X-Man in X:23 Deadly Regenesis. Announced earlier this month at New York Comic Con, the five-issue limited series will add depth to X-23’s incredible transformation into the hero she is today. Taking place during the X-Men’s Utopia era, the story will find X-23 targeted for revenge by an iconic Marvel Comics super villain and an all-new foe with a personal vendetta against Laura that’s so extreme, they may end up becoming her new archnemesis.
Expecting A Different Result: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #14
‘I Am Batman’ continues to be overrun by far too much cop stuff, making it harder and harder to connect with this Batman who is conflicted but sure spends way too much time around cops. To the point that it makes Bruce Wayne’s years with Jim Gordon seem quaint. There is something here, a solid foundation, but what’s being built upon it currently is not really that solid.
Jessica Jones Is Having A Very Bad Day In ‘The Variants’ #4 Preview
Every time a VARIANT arrives, Jessica loses a little piece of herself. But SOMEONE is trying to take EVERYTHING SHE HAS. How can Jessica fight back against an enemy who claims to actually BE her?. The Variants #4 is out Wednesday 26th October from Marvel.
Mindgames: Previewing ‘Venom’ #12
Art by: Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Alex Sinclair, Ceci de la Cruz. “VENOMWORLD” Continues! After the shocking events of VENOM #11, not only is Dylan Brock’s physical body in such grave condition that it may never recover, but his codex is as well. After a Hail Mary decision made by the Venom symbiote last issue, Dylan is about to see sides of symbiosis, the Klyntar and perhaps even his father that he has never even imagined!
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Preview Sets Its Course For Earth
Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special — and true to the word of director James Gunn, it will be both a holiday-themed story and a proper continuation of the Guardians story. As Peter (Chris Pratt) continues to despair for the loss of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) he knew, the other Guardians arrange to spend the upcoming Earth holiday on Earth. There will be partying, misunderstandings, and Kevin Bacon.
Dark Horse Books Collects Steve Niles And Glenn Fabry’s ‘Lot 13’
Dark Horse Books has announced Lot 13, a terrifying horror story from the minds of Steve Niles and Glenn Fabry. Originally published by DC Comics in single issues, this edition collects the full series for the first time in print. In 1670, in a small colony in Fairfax, Virginia, Robert...
Advance Review: Side Characters Dominate `Sins Of The Black Flamingo’ #5
This strong and unique limited series reaches an only partially satisfying conclusion because if focuses too much on secondary characters that have not been fully developed. As a result, the Black Flamingo feels more like a pawn in his own story. Overall. Who couldn’t use a little help from their...
Cat Got Your Tongue?: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #48
‘Catwoman’ takes the international mission of the cat burglar and turns it into a rescue mission blocked by family drama and a masked criminal with a score to settle. Such a gorgeous, emotional, sexy, and fun series that keeps building upon what has come before as it takes the title character further and further while keeping her in the spotlight she deserves to be living within.
The Life And Times Of Jayne Cobb: Reviewing ‘All-New Firefly’ Vol 1 HC
‘All-New Firefly’ kicks off a whole new series of adventures while returning the series to most of its western science-fiction caper-style roots, shining a light on previously unexplored areas. There is such love and care on all fronts from this creative team, as they easily navigate a welcome status quo that is leading to new bigger things and giving characters we only thought we knew the room to shine like never before. Every page captures that science fiction western energy perfectly, as the spotlight turns towards the mostly unexplored figure that is Jayne.
Preview: Surge Is On A Rampage In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #54
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #54, out today from writer Evan Stanley, artist Natalie Haines, colorist Reggie Graham, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘Coming to you live from Central City! There appears to be a malfunction with all electronics. Traffic lights are all green, TVs are smoking, and microwaves are beeping nonstop. Can Sonic the Hedgehog save us by lunchtime? I need to warm up my burrito! Stay tuned! Sonic and Tails race to Central City to stop Surge’s rampage, but they’re no match for her this time around.’
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of The Ultraseven’ #3
Past and present collide, with the future on the line—as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN! It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world—with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There’s no room for anyone else in this fight…right?
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Doctor Aphra’ #25
DESOLATION – The spark undying lives in Doctor Aphra’s body, and as its power grows, so does its hunger! But Aphra’s plotting her own escape…! As everyone flocks to the Vermillion, their showdown will change everything!
A Corporate Takeover With A Difference: Previewing ‘Iron Cat’ #5
Tony Stark’s legacy is being set on fire by Sunset Bain. She’s corrupted all of his armor and everything he’s built since his very first weapon. And it’s all Black Cat’s fault. Now, Iron Man and Felicia Hardy (in her own Iron Cat armor) are fighting for their lives against the Hulkbuster armor and every other Iron Man armor in existence. This is not going to go well.
Second Only To The King Of Monsters: Previewing ‘Godzilla– Best Of Mothra’
IDW Comics has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Best of Mothra, out tomorrow from John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Duane Swierczynski, Simon Gane, David Watcher, Jay Fotos, and more. ‘Mothra! Second only to the King of Monsters. The goddess of peace graces the pages of this special one-shot reprint, showcasing some of the greatest Mothra stories that have ever fluttered through our comics. One hundred beautiful pages written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists are sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why Mothra is one of the best of the best!’
Preview: New Horrors At Home In ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, written by James Tynion IV and co-writer Sam Johns, with art by Letizia Cadonici and Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Francesco Segala, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘After journeying through a watery hell, Edwin finally returns home to the House of...
Advance Review: Sisko Returns To Save the Galaxy – Again – In `Star Trek’ #1
Benjamin Sisko makes his long-awaited return to the Star Trek universe in this issue. But the captain doesn’t have much time to celebrate – much to readers’ chagrin. There’s a menace out in space, and Sisko needs to assemble an all-star crew to deal with it. Unfortunately, some inconsistent artwork gets in the way of a strong start to this ongoing series.
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Hellraiser 2022’
In Hellraiser a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. The film is adapted from the the original novella by Clive Barker with a screenplay by David S. Goyer (The Sandman, Dark Knight, Dark City). This interpretation will return to the androgynous S/M origins of the Cenobites with Jamie Clayton assuming the role of Pinhead.
Liam Sharp Shares A First Look At ‘StarHenge’ #5
As is Liam Sharp’s wont, he often shares early looks at the comics he’s currently working on with his fans on social media. And StarHenge #5 is no different. Out on Wednesday 9th November from Image Comiss here’s what to expect:. “MOR-DREADNAUGHTS invade the palace and attack...
What We Want To See When Henry Cavill Returns As Superman
Henry Cavill announced yesterday via Instagram that he would be reprising the role of the man of steel and that this is but a small taste of what’s to come. Now nearly ten years after Man of Steel debuted in 2013 audiences and critics have finally grown to appreciate Cavill’s unique take on the character. There’s been no word as to potential co-stars or a director attached.
Exclusive: Arn Anderson Partners With Source Point Press For OGN Memoir Launching On Kickstarter November 15th
After over forty years in the professional wrestling industry, first-time experiences are rare for Arn Anderson, but on November 15th, the founder of the celebrated Four Horsemen wrestling stable will be celebrating a new first when his debut autobiographical graphic novel Arn Anderson: My Life as The Enforcer launches on Kickstarter Tuesday, November 15th in partnership with Source Point Press at www.ArnComic.com.
