The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
'It Was Beyond Shocking’: ‘Black-ish’ Star Describes How She Helped Bring Down Fraudster Boyfriend After Discovering His Lies
"It’s an impact of a tsunami when somebody gets that close to you and you find out it’s all a lie,” Jenifer Lewis said of learning her one-time love interest, Anthony Mariot Wilson, had been lying about his past. "Black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis thought she had met...
Sara B
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
CBS Denver
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
comicon.com
Advance Review: Side Characters Dominate `Sins Of The Black Flamingo’ #5
This strong and unique limited series reaches an only partially satisfying conclusion because if focuses too much on secondary characters that have not been fully developed. As a result, the Black Flamingo feels more like a pawn in his own story. Overall. Who couldn’t use a little help from their...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘Andor’ Season 1, Episode 7
After last week’s explosive episode, it seems as if Andor has shifted again. It was fairly predictable that the show was going to slow down after an action-packed heist. However, what wasn’t predictable was where the story would go next. It seems that the hints of the show being grander than just one character were understated. After the heist, the show began spending more time on some of its supporting and auxiliary characters in order to fully flesh out the universe and perhaps show a lot more than just one man’s journey into becoming a rebel. It seems it’s going to show how the rebellion grows as a whole.
comicon.com
‘Cobra Kai’ Vs. ‘Paper Girls’: The Importance Of Tone
Tone might be one of the most ignored but important aspects of storytelling. It also might be obvious as it is sometimes the first building block of a story that is built. After all, if someone is making a romance, a comedy, or a horror, the tone might be set from the start. But this is not always the case. Sometimes, when multiple genres and styles of storytelling are mixed, the tone is the glue that holds it all together. Without the proper tone a story can meander and become lost. But if a story finds the right tone, it can truly make for a magical experience.
comicon.com
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Preview Sets Its Course For Earth
Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special — and true to the word of director James Gunn, it will be both a holiday-themed story and a proper continuation of the Guardians story. As Peter (Chris Pratt) continues to despair for the loss of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) he knew, the other Guardians arrange to spend the upcoming Earth holiday on Earth. There will be partying, misunderstandings, and Kevin Bacon.
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books Collects Steve Niles And Glenn Fabry’s ‘Lot 13’
Dark Horse Books has announced Lot 13, a terrifying horror story from the minds of Steve Niles and Glenn Fabry. Originally published by DC Comics in single issues, this edition collects the full series for the first time in print. In 1670, in a small colony in Fairfax, Virginia, Robert...
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Chainsaw Man’
In a world where devils are born from human fears, a young depressed man named Denji forms a contract with a doglike devil with the power of chainsaws and becomes Chainsaw Man. The manga, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto (Fire Punch) was apparently inspired by FLCL and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Now is the perfect time to slice into 2022’s most anticipated anime from Studio MAPPA.
comicon.com
Jessica Jones Is Having A Very Bad Day In ‘The Variants’ #4 Preview
Every time a VARIANT arrives, Jessica loses a little piece of herself. But SOMEONE is trying to take EVERYTHING SHE HAS. How can Jessica fight back against an enemy who claims to actually BE her?. The Variants #4 is out Wednesday 26th October from Marvel.
comicon.com
Looking For Answers During Times Of War Can Be Tough: Previewing ’20th Century Men’ #3
The war rages on! Krylov now embedded with the Iron Star’s forces sees the brutality of battle up close! Can he make it out alive with his sanity intact? It’s a story that takes us from the deserts of Afghanistan to the United States capital-and all the way to Mars!
comicon.com
Cat Got Your Tongue?: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #48
‘Catwoman’ takes the international mission of the cat burglar and turns it into a rescue mission blocked by family drama and a masked criminal with a score to settle. Such a gorgeous, emotional, sexy, and fun series that keeps building upon what has come before as it takes the title character further and further while keeping her in the spotlight she deserves to be living within.
comicon.com
The Life And Times Of Jayne Cobb: Reviewing ‘All-New Firefly’ Vol 1 HC
‘All-New Firefly’ kicks off a whole new series of adventures while returning the series to most of its western science-fiction caper-style roots, shining a light on previously unexplored areas. There is such love and care on all fronts from this creative team, as they easily navigate a welcome status quo that is leading to new bigger things and giving characters we only thought we knew the room to shine like never before. Every page captures that science fiction western energy perfectly, as the spotlight turns towards the mostly unexplored figure that is Jayne.
comicon.com
James Gunn Takes Control Of The DC Media Universe
Well, finally some good news in the DC Entertainment Multiverse. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran will chart the destiny of characters like Peacemaker, Superman, and more as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios. The division will take control of DC’s film, television, and animation efforts in the ever-evolving Warner Bros. Discovery corporate strategy. Gunn will be the creative chief of the new operation while Safran will manage the business and production side. The pair will report to WBD CEO David Zaslav while still working with Warner Bros. Pictures bosses Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy — sidestepping the usual chain of command in the Warner structure.
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Hellraiser 2022’
In Hellraiser a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. The film is adapted from the the original novella by Clive Barker with a screenplay by David S. Goyer (The Sandman, Dark Knight, Dark City). This interpretation will return to the androgynous S/M origins of the Cenobites with Jamie Clayton assuming the role of Pinhead.
comicon.com
Liam Sharp Shares A First Look At ‘StarHenge’ #5
As is Liam Sharp’s wont, he often shares early looks at the comics he’s currently working on with his fans on social media. And StarHenge #5 is no different. Out on Wednesday 9th November from Image Comiss here’s what to expect:. “MOR-DREADNAUGHTS invade the palace and attack...
comicon.com
Exclusive: Arn Anderson Partners With Source Point Press For OGN Memoir Launching On Kickstarter November 15th
After over forty years in the professional wrestling industry, first-time experiences are rare for Arn Anderson, but on November 15th, the founder of the celebrated Four Horsemen wrestling stable will be celebrating a new first when his debut autobiographical graphic novel Arn Anderson: My Life as The Enforcer launches on Kickstarter Tuesday, November 15th in partnership with Source Point Press at www.ArnComic.com.
comicon.com
Lincoln Shares New Single ‘Baby Take My Acid’ Featuring Penelope Scott
“When you said that I looked sad / I thought you meant it like pathetic” laments Lincoln in his latest single Baby Take My Acid. The melancholic track serves as a follow up to Everything Is Wrong – the title track to Lincoln’s forthcoming debut full-length album.
comicon.com
Preview: A Desperate Mission In ‘We Only Find Them When They’re Dead’ #14
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #14, the penultimate issue in their sci-fi epic dropping tomorrow from writer Al Ewing, artist Simone Di Meo with color assistance by Mariasara Miotti, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘The action of the final arc heats...
