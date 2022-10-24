Mac Jones active, but Patriots missing key playmakers vs Bears

The New England Patriots have an opportunity to improve to a winning record in Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, and they can do it with starting quarterback, Mac Jones, back under center.

Yes, the Bailey Zappe era is officially being put on ice.

The team has listed their second-year quarterback as active for the game on Monday. So it’ll be Jones’ first game back since injuring his ankle in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots will also have running back Damien Harris back on the field, which will serve as a huge boost to an offensive backfield that already has Rhamondre Stevenson. It’ll be interesting to see how the reps are divided up with Stevenson leading the team in rushing yards and Harris coming off an injury.

As far as the inactives are concerned, the Patriots listed seven inactive players heading into this matchup with the Bears. Some of the bigger names on the list include Isaiah Wynn, Christian Barmore, Kendrick Bourne and Josh Uche.

A win is desperately needed for the Patriots to remain competitive in a rapidly improving AFC East division. Jones’ ability to keep the offensive momentum going across from the team’s elite defense will be key.