Westminster, CA

orangecountytribune.com

Navigation Center deal OK’d

Following Garden Grove’s recent approval, Westminster City Council made a quick 5-0 vote at the Tuesday city council meeting, passing a memorandum of understanding regarding the Central Cities Navigation Center. An initial memorandum of understanding was sent this June to Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, and Westminster, all three cities...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Raises possible for council?

The possibility of giving pay raises to members of the city council advanced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Stanton City Council. Councilmember Carol Warren suggested the idea. Currently, councilmembers are paid $850 a month, which is below the Orange County average. The council reached a consensus and directed city...
STANTON, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New CM looks toward future

A new city manager has been hired in Westminster and just months after her arrival, has already found herself entrenched in small and large projects across the city. Christine Cordon, who has 21 years of public service and six years of working with the City of Westminster under her belt – including a turn as city clerk – is the city’s first female, Vietnamese-American city manager. With such a diverse population in Westminster, one may have expected to see a Vietnamese-American take the position of city manager sooner, but until now, none have been represented in that the seat.
WESTMINSTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Offers Produce To Underserved People

Anaheim, California-based Northgate González Market recently wrapped up its ¡Más Fresco! More Fresh Program. The program provides community members participating in the CalFresh program up to $100 a month in nutrition incentives when they purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, with their CalFresh benefits, at any Northgate González Market across Southern California.
ANAHEIM, CA
ocmomblog.com

Irvine’s Newest Farm Is Ready for Harvest: Malaia’s Microgreens

Malaia’s Microgreens, Orange County’s newest hydroponic farm, will be ready for its first harvest in November. Founded by young entrepreneurs Malaia Martinez (22) and Jaebin Yoo (22), the specialty farm grows over 50 varieties of organic microgreens, edible flowers, and specialty herbs at their state-of-the-art indoor hydroponic lab in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday

[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
PASADENA, CA

