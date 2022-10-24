Read full article on original website
orangecountytribune.com
Navigation Center deal OK’d
Following Garden Grove’s recent approval, Westminster City Council made a quick 5-0 vote at the Tuesday city council meeting, passing a memorandum of understanding regarding the Central Cities Navigation Center. An initial memorandum of understanding was sent this June to Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, and Westminster, all three cities...
orangecountytribune.com
Raises possible for council?
The possibility of giving pay raises to members of the city council advanced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Stanton City Council. Councilmember Carol Warren suggested the idea. Currently, councilmembers are paid $850 a month, which is below the Orange County average. The council reached a consensus and directed city...
Here Are Garden Grove Candidates’ Views on Housing, Homelessness, and Resort
It lies in or near the heart of many things – Orange County’s Little Saigon, the Disneyland resort area, and a regional homelessness crisis. And this year the City of Garden Grove, like many others, will see a variety of candidates go up for elected office across town this November.
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
newsantaana.com
O.C. Judge’s allows the cold weather homeless shelter in Santa Ana to open
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana is disheartened and disappointed to learn that on Friday, Oct. 21, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter gave the green light to the County of Orange to open a cold weather shelter at the National Guard Armory located at 612 E. Warner Ave.
orangecountytribune.com
New CM looks toward future
A new city manager has been hired in Westminster and just months after her arrival, has already found herself entrenched in small and large projects across the city. Christine Cordon, who has 21 years of public service and six years of working with the City of Westminster under her belt – including a turn as city clerk – is the city’s first female, Vietnamese-American city manager. With such a diverse population in Westminster, one may have expected to see a Vietnamese-American take the position of city manager sooner, but until now, none have been represented in that the seat.
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
spectrumnews1.com
New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
Aliso Viejo Voters Are Picking Their City Council. What Do The Candidates Say?
Five candidates, including one incumbent, are running for two open seats on the Aliso Viejo City Council in the November election. The candidates include Tiffany Ackley, Payal Avellan, Max Duncan, Arthur Osorio, and Tara Ricksen. Ackley is running for reelection. All five candidates responded to a questionnaire sent out by...
Should Anaheim Be Santa Ana’s Police Oversight Role Model?
Police oversight in some form or another is on the way for Santa Ana. And City Council members want it to have more teeth than Anaheim’s suggestions-bound police review board, despite limitations under Santa Ana’s city charter. “I certainly don’t want this to be a replica of the...
theregistrysocal.com
Four-Building Office Campus Listed in Orange County With $33.9MM Asking Price
More office space is being brought to the market in Southern California. One building, a 58,193 square foot office campus in Costa Mesa, is currently on the market for $33.9 million, or about $582 per square foot, according to a property listing from CBRE. Built in 1975, the four-building campus...
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
theeastcountygazette.com
These are the Worst Places in California to Seek for an Affordable Rental
Everyone knows that living in California is not cheap. But land and building costs have never been higher than they are now because of inflation and the state of the economy. That’s not the greatest news for those in the market for their first home. In Real Estate Market.
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Offers Produce To Underserved People
Anaheim, California-based Northgate González Market recently wrapped up its ¡Más Fresco! More Fresh Program. The program provides community members participating in the CalFresh program up to $100 a month in nutrition incentives when they purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, with their CalFresh benefits, at any Northgate González Market across Southern California.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
ocmomblog.com
Irvine’s Newest Farm Is Ready for Harvest: Malaia’s Microgreens
Malaia’s Microgreens, Orange County’s newest hydroponic farm, will be ready for its first harvest in November. Founded by young entrepreneurs Malaia Martinez (22) and Jaebin Yoo (22), the specialty farm grows over 50 varieties of organic microgreens, edible flowers, and specialty herbs at their state-of-the-art indoor hydroponic lab in Irvine.
pasadenanow.com
Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday
[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every Month
Long Beach, California, residents with below-average incomes can look forward to state relief. This area is one of several giving year-long support to the most vulnerable groups.
