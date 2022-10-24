Read full article on original website
Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain
One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
Cormani McClain breaks down shocking decision as he picks Miami over Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. – Surprise. Surprise. Much of the college football world woke up Thursday morning thinking that Florida was going to land a commitment from Cormani McClain. After all, the 247Sports' Crystal Ball was painted orange and blue for the nation's no. 1-ranked cornerback. But before the CBS Sports HQ cameras could even start rolling at McClain's announcement ceremony, the lanky defender grabbed a microphone, picked up a Miami hat and threw up a "U" to signal that he plans to sign with the Hurricanes and not the Gators.
Photo Gallery: FSU Basketball Tops Newberry College in Final Preseason Exhibition
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State basketball topped Newberry College by a final score of 74-66 on Thursday night in the Seminoles' last preseason action before the beginning of the regular season. Here's a photo gallery from Thursday's action:
Protest ban at Florida university after anti-Sasse rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Current university president Kent Fuch said Monday in a letter to the university community that a protest at a forum where Sasse was taking questions on Oct. 10 made it difficult to hear the Nebraska senator’s responses. Protesters were banging their fists on windows, walls and furniture. Sasse has drawn criticism for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his stance on other LBGTQ issues.
