Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
18-year-old arrested, facing animal cruelty charges in Orangevale
ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing two cats from an Orangevale neighborhood after one cat was found dead, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 7, deputies arrived at the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue after two cats were reported stolen. A […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Suspects, including Auburn woman, sentenced for 2021 Placerville Halloween attack
Two women, one from Auburn, were sentenced Oct. 7 in relation to a 2021 Halloween assault in Placerville. Vivian Hope Bertrand, 21, of Auburn and Theodora Athena Economou, 23, of Placerville were reportedly damaged property on Main Street and used a hatchet to injure a female victim near her left eye when she asked them to stop. A male victim also sustained a left thumb injury when attempting to stop the attack.
2 charged with mutilation for Antioch burned woman’s death
Two men were charged with mutilation and arson in connection to the slaying of a young Antioch woman whose body was burned beyond recognition.
foxwilmington.com
Family of Boy Allegedly Hidden by Teacher for 2 Years ‘Suffered in Agony’ While He Was ‘Robbed of Childhood’
Relatives of a California teen who was allegedly hidden for two years by a school teacher say they were racked with pain fearing the boy they had reported missing might be dead. The “family was suffering in agony every day wondering what happened to him and whether he was dead...
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting
RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
California Teacher Secretly Houses Missing 15-Year-Old Boy For Two Years
The boy used to be her child's friend.
Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California man who lost his legs to Amtrak train denies claim he was attempting suicide
The Amtrak amputation lawsuit playing out in Sacramento federal court devolved into a duel of witnesses Wednesday, with one woman claiming Joe Nevis told her he was trying to kill himself when he laid down on the railroad tracks six years ago and Nevis and his sister denying that. Emily...
SFGate
Judge Denies Gag Order In Alleged Serial Killer Case
A gag order requested by the attorney representing the suspect in alleged serial killings in Stockton was denied by a judge Tuesday morning. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.
SFGate
Vallejo Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Dealing Crack Cocaine
A Vallejo man was sentenced in a Sacramento federal court Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Easter District of California. Lewis Clarence McCutcheon, 51, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction. The announcement reports...
KSBW.com
A missing teen returned after nearly 2 years without any reason. Now, a teacher has been arrested
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy disappeared in California in 2020. Roughly two years later, a teacher was arrested in connection to his disappearance. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
SFGate
Police Arrest Two Men Suspected In Drive-By Shooting Sunday
Concord police have arrested two men they say shot two people Sunday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The victims are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said Monday. Officers were called about 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Haller Court. The suspects fled in a...
Toni Morgan identified as woman killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old woman is facing accusations of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash near Yuba City. The California High Patrol identified the woman as Serina Ali. Authorities say she was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline at a high speed south on...
SFGate
Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers
DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for vehicular manslaughter in Sutter County DUI crash
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a crash in Sutter County early Saturday morning, according to the Yuba-Sutter CHP. Officers said Serina Ali was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at high speeds and was approaching an intersection...
$1,000 worth of merchandise stolen from American Canyon Walmart
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Marc Silvio Chicklero for stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart and being in possession of narcotics, ACPD announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. The theft took place on the evening of Saturday, October 22. At 10:45 p.m. ACPD was called […]
98online.com
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
