KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The US Sun

Target Black Friday 2022: What to Expect This November

TARGET'S Black Friday sale is still a few weeks away, but it's never too early to think about how to make the most of the mega sales period. The discount day officially falls on the day after Thanksgiving, meaning it's not until November 25 this year — but retailers like Target have already begun to roll out their sales.
Benzinga

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
Parade

Early Black Friday Deals at Home Depot 2022 Are Here—And Include Big Markdowns on Appliances and Tools!

If you're looking to save big on appliances, tools, and home decor, we know where you can find them this Black Friday—at Home Depot! This year, Home Depot will be slashing prices from the end of October and will continue to do so into December! Home Depot Black Friday sales 2022 is no regular Black Friday event—it's a month-long deal extravaganza! Black Friday at Home Depot technically begins on Monday, October 31, but there are already plenty of early Black Friday sales happening now.
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
Refinery29

Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now

"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
TechRadar

Black Friday Ring camera deals 2022: early sales and predictions

Our experts have predicted the Black Friday Ring camera deals that are expected to land. The 2022 Black Friday deals event is just around the corner, which means we can start looking forward to Black Friday Ring camera deals right now. The November holiday is one of the best opportunities all year to find the best-selling security camera on sale, which is why we've created this guide to help you find the best Black Friday Ring camera deals, plus everything else you need to know about the upcoming November sale.
Albany Herald

The Best Nordstrom Pre-Black Friday Sales Happening Now—Shop Deals on Sam Edelman, Free People and Olaplex

On your mark, get set, save! Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, but early Black Friday sales have already started across a range of major retailers. That includes Nordstrom, which is offering impressive discounts on a slew of products, from beauty, fashion, home, and more categories. Check these out as you gear up for the official Black Friday.
Field & Stream

Bass Pro Black Friday 2022: The Best Early Deals You Can Already Shop

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Black Friday 2022 might seem far away, but the year’s biggest day for deals is fast approaching. Even as many retailers—including Bass Pro Shops—save their largest discounts of the year for November 25, there are plenty of current sales worth your attention.
Parade

The Best Early Black Friday Toys Deals Are Happening Right Now

In a perfect world, you'd buy everything your child's heart desires. In reality, you have a budget. Toys can be surprisingly expensive, which is why it's always exciting when beloved items go on sale. Well, get ready for some serious savings, because many popular retailers have already rolled out amazing early Black Friday deals. You can save big on everything from bikes to playhouses, all before Black Friday even hits. Get a head start on the savings with these impressive sales.
