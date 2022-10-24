Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Thrillist
These Are the Most Popular Neighborhoods in NYC for Apartment Hunters
It doesn't take a born-and-raised New Yorker to tell you that places like SoHo and TriBeCa are prime real estate, but there are a wide array of neighborhoods across the boroughs that pique the interest of apartment hunters. The NYC real estate website StreetEasy just released a new report focusing...
New York Rapper " Mula Migz " drops his new music video " Tik Tok "
Mula Migz is a rising artist born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He always enjoyed music during his early life, where he found a love for rap music. His background in the US and love for music, his sound is fresh and dynamic, which is showcased on his brand-new EP, Outta This World.
theaquarian.com
Pixies Takeover in NYC – Frozen & Photographed
If you weren’t at Terminal 5 three weeks ago today, don’t fret. One of our most beloved photographers captured the happenings for us to live vicariously through and reminisce on. The Pixies played 25-and-a-half songs on October 5 for a generation-spanning crowd of fans in the heart of...
Living Alone at 21 In New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest. I moved from a tiny Jewish town in Florida to a humongous city. I never thought finding friends in a place with 8.5million people *Based on Google* would be so arduous. Not going to lie it was easier finding like-minded people in a small town, but New York challenges you and teaches you life at a young age. I believe the city introduces you to who you want to become and who you don't. Do not get me wrong; I love New York, tragically. Sure, it’s super easy to romanticize New York but the city will NEVER romanticize you. Moving to a city at 21 where time passes by like the 90 seconds you’re on a rollercoaster at Six Flags was alarming, but opened my eyes to how fast time is; and how precious it is. Time does not exist here; people just live and do the best they can in a day and THE MOST they can do. New York is one of your friends from college who peer pressured you to take your first hit of marijuana and you’ve always kept them close because they pushed you to live life to the fullest. Being friends with them is not easy but it’s needed; especially if you’re 21.
Thrillist
NYC Is Turning Almost 100 Streets Into Car-Free Zones on Halloween Night
This year, the Big Apple is taking trick-or-treating very seriously, and we are all here for it. For the first time ever, NYC is expanding its Open Streets program to Halloween night to ensure a bigger, better, and (most importantly) safer trick-or-treating experience for all. Nearly 100 streets across the boroughs will go car free from 4–8 pm on October 31, and candy fans will get the chance to show off their costumes without worrying about approaching vehicles.
Flashbak
Cars of New York City: Snapshots from the 1970s and early 1980s
The baby blue, heavily customized 1973 Cadillac Eldorado parked in Harlem, New York in March 1975 – the one you can see in the above photo – kicks of our look at cars in the Big Apple. “Diamonds in the back, sunroof top, diggin’ the scene with a...
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
Eater
In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote
Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
Complex
‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Allegedly Assaulted and Hospitalized Before NYC Comedy Show
Chris Redd didn’t make it to his comedy show on Wednesday night in New York City. TMZ reports that when the Saturday Night Live alum pulled up to the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village, he was allegedly assaulted by a random person. Redd was transported to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan and has since been treated and released.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] New York City's Strangest Apartment: $1850 to Live Inside a Laundromat
New York City comes in all shapes and sizes. In this new series, I explore interesting spaces and apartments. Today we tour the strangest apartment in New York City a laundromat. via Caleb Simpson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid...
Thrillist
The Grand Central Holiday Fair Returns This Year with Dozens of Vendors
This year, New Yorkers won't need to stress about Christmas gifts as much. After a two-year hiatus, Grand Central's famed Holiday Fair is coming back just in time for the busiest shopping season of the year. Starting on November 14th and running for six weeks, the local favorite Holiday Fair...
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight
Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
Thrillist
Here’s How I Turned My Passport Renewal Into a Mini Beach Trip
Before the pandemic began, I was a meticulous planner. My trips had excel sheets organized by day, neighborhood, and price. Yet, after pandemic restrictions began to lift and travel became an option, my Type A personality seemed to disappear. No amount of planning could’ve prepared me for a world so unpredictable. Eventually, my state ID expired. I started carrying my passport everywhere in 2021, feeling no need to rush and get my ID renewed—my passport wouldn’t be expiring until May 2022. I had time.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Thrillist
A 3-Floor Starbucks Reserve Is Opening in One of NYC’s Most Iconic Buildings
Next time you walk by the Empire State Building, you might want to stop by for some Espresso Martini mixology classes or to grab a cup of coffee and something to eat. On November 16, a massive Starbucks Reserve location is opening inside NYC's very own Empire State Building. Sprawling across 23,000 square feet and three floors, the coffee house will become a reference point for all-things coffee, from actual beverages to classes, workshops, and even tasting flights.
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
