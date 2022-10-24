Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest. I moved from a tiny Jewish town in Florida to a humongous city. I never thought finding friends in a place with 8.5million people *Based on Google* would be so arduous. Not going to lie it was easier finding like-minded people in a small town, but New York challenges you and teaches you life at a young age. I believe the city introduces you to who you want to become and who you don't. Do not get me wrong; I love New York, tragically. Sure, it’s super easy to romanticize New York but the city will NEVER romanticize you. Moving to a city at 21 where time passes by like the 90 seconds you’re on a rollercoaster at Six Flags was alarming, but opened my eyes to how fast time is; and how precious it is. Time does not exist here; people just live and do the best they can in a day and THE MOST they can do. New York is one of your friends from college who peer pressured you to take your first hit of marijuana and you’ve always kept them close because they pushed you to live life to the fullest. Being friends with them is not easy but it’s needed; especially if you’re 21.

