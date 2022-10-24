ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles could have added a Pro Bowler in recent report

Howie Roseman knows he has to try everything. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Beer reports that the Philadelphia Eagles’ general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. This is what the report...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid

All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Blast from the past officially puts Eagles over the top

The Philadelphia Eagles are positioning themselves for a Super Bowl run after the team’s latest move. On Wednesday, the Eagles sent a message to the rest of the NFL by going all-in, and trading for the Chicago Bears’ prolific pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Eagles sent a fourth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take

With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Sirianni wants the Eagles to emulate the Phillies

Nick Sirianni is a football junkie. He’s always watching games at all levels trying to steal a play or a concept or learn something new. So it’s notable that this past weekend, as the Eagles enjoyed their bye week, Sirianni’s eyes were glued to the Phillies as they knocked off the Padres in the NLCS to advance to the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series

Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye

The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book

Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Yardbarker

L.A. Getting Creative To Bring Back Two Or Three ‘Difference-Makers’ In Russell Westbrook Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.
LOS ANGELES, CA

