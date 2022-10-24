Read full article on original website
Eagles injury report: Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham updates; tight end returns to practice
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson got down in his stance as if he were lining up against an edge rusher. After center Jason Kelce snapped the ball, Johnson fired off and mimicked as if he were blocking the invisible defensive player in front of him. It was something that Johnson had done several times over the course of this season.
atozsports.com
Philadelphia Eagles could have added a Pro Bowler in recent report
Howie Roseman knows he has to try everything. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Beer reports that the Philadelphia Eagles’ general manager took a swing at trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. This is what the report...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Giants, Eagles rumors, updates | WR, RB markets buzzing
It’s almost deadline time. Teams are looking to make the right moves ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer addresses some rumors that are circulating the NFL. On the New York Giants trading for a wide...
94WIP unveils new morning show with DeCamara and Ritchie
DeCamara and Ritchie will take over for Angelo Cataldi, who is retiring after this Eagles’ season. Rhea Hughes will remain a part of the show, while James Seltzer will be the new morning show producer.
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles could land defensive stud thanks to Saints | 3 prime options
It came as a shock in April when the Eagles decided to execute a major trade with the New Orleans Saints, a deal that sent one of their three first-round picks to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for several picks, including a 2023 first-round selection. Even with a 6-0...
Eagles-Bears Robert Quinn deadline deal: Grading the trade
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles general manager Howie Roseman likes to check in with the 31 other teams around the league to get the pulse of what players could be available before the trade deadline. When Roseman called the Chicago Bears to inquire about players, defensive end Robert Quinn came up....
NFL insider hints Eagles could trade for ex-Pro Bowl running back
Maybe they’ll look into adding a running back. The 2-5 Cleveland Browns will likely field offers for Kareem Hunt, and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer named Philadelphia as a team that could be interested in the running back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hunt was picked...
atozsports.com
Blast from the past officially puts Eagles over the top
The Philadelphia Eagles are positioning themselves for a Super Bowl run after the team’s latest move. On Wednesday, the Eagles sent a message to the rest of the NFL by going all-in, and trading for the Chicago Bears’ prolific pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Eagles sent a fourth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler.
How ‘Dancing On My Own’ became an unofficial Phillies anthem
Chances are, you’ve heard the unofficial Phillies hype song “Dancing on My Own” played throughout the team’s playoff run. It’s a song that Phillies fans across the region can’t get enough of. But how exactly did the song gain massive anthem status?
thecomeback.com
Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take
With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
NBC Sports
Why Sirianni wants the Eagles to emulate the Phillies
Nick Sirianni is a football junkie. He’s always watching games at all levels trying to steal a play or a concept or learn something new. So it’s notable that this past weekend, as the Eagles enjoyed their bye week, Sirianni’s eyes were glued to the Phillies as they knocked off the Padres in the NLCS to advance to the World Series.
Phillies’ Jean Segura goes viral for unusual move ahead of World Series
Jean Segura is taking a page out of Jimmy Butler’s book of being stupidly locked in. Video went viral this week of the Philadelphia Phillies infielder Segura arriving in Houston along with his teammates for the start of this year’s World Series against the Astros. Segura was already wearing his Phillies uniform, apparently having traveled fully dressed in it. Check it out.
NBC Sports
Good injury news for 2 Eagles veterans coming back from bye
The Eagles expect to have two of their key veterans back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Right tackle Lane Johnson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday after missing the first session of the week. Johnson, 32,...
Daniel Snyder’s lawyers say restrictions on Washington Commanders’ owner ended in November 2021
When the NFL fined the Washington Commanders $10 million following its findings of the toxic workplace culture that allowed sexual
NASCAR discusses big changes coming to NextGen car in 2023
NASCAR is going to have plenty of changes to the NextGen car by the start of the 2023 season. What are these changes and what could be on the way for safety?
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Yardbarker
L.A. Getting Creative To Bring Back Two Or Three ‘Difference-Makers’ In Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.
