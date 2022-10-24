The Broncos are not the only team in London navigating trade rumors. At 2-5, the Jaguars are in that boat. And their top pass rusher is generating interest. Teams are eyeing Josh Allen as a trade piece, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com tweets. It is uncertain if the Jaguars are willing to move on from Allen, but the team is now two regimes removed from the edge rusher’s arrival.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO