Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record
Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
Yardbarker
Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit
With this move, Watson is putting claims that the allegations in the lawsuit weren’t given a "reasonable inquiry" by the law firm before filing suit, providing messages they suggest may show "a case of unrequited love”. According to Justice, Watson claims that this woman sent more than 35...
Bill Belichick, Matt Eberflus comment on dirty David Andrews hit
The Chicago Bears’ lopsided 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots didn’t come without some controversy. Journeyman nose tackle Mike Pennel, a former Patriot, caught New England’s center David Andrews with a blindside hit that knocked him out of the game. Pennel was flagged and ejected after...
lastwordonsports.com
Bears QB Justin Fields Sounds Off on Former MVP
The Chicago Bears had the NFL’s second-best rushing attack coming into their tilt on Monday Night Football. They left out with the best of them all. So, it wasn’t necessarily a renewed commitment to the ground attack that led to their rolling up 243 yards on the ground against the New England Patriots.
Yardbarker
Mike Mayock On Potentially Huge Trade For Steelers’ Chase Claypool Before 2022 Deadline “I Don’t Think You Can Move Him”
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been under a lot of media duress lately. They’re 2-4 after sandwiching two wins with a four-game losing streak, they’ve been hit by the injury bug, and now the latest news coming out about them is the potential availability of wide receiver Chase Claypool as a potential trade candidate.
Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly led charge to bench QB Matt Ryan
Jim Irsay placed his hands on the Colts’ personnel steering wheel at key junctures this year. Nine months after the owner insisted Carson Wentz be a Colts one-and-done, he led the way to Wentz’s replacement being benched. Over the past few weeks, Irsay let Chris Ballard and Frank...
Teams eyeing Jaguars’ Josh Allen in trades
The Broncos are not the only team in London navigating trade rumors. At 2-5, the Jaguars are in that boat. And their top pass rusher is generating interest. Teams are eyeing Josh Allen as a trade piece, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com tweets. It is uncertain if the Jaguars are willing to move on from Allen, but the team is now two regimes removed from the edge rusher’s arrival.
Yardbarker
3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown
The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record. The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary. But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Report: Bears to trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles
After holding onto Robert Quinn during the initial months of their rebuild, the Bears have found a taker for his contract. The Eagles are acquiring Quinn, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com report. Quinn, 32, is in the third season of his five-year, $70M deal. The Eagles lost Derek...
Men's Health
Watch Strongman Eddie Hall Get Wrecked by the NFL Combine
Eddie Hall has gone through a couple of pivots since he won the World's Strongest Man title in 2016, launching his own YouTube channel where he documents a series of fitness challenges with other influencers, and retraining as a boxer—a process which involved transforming his huge strongman frame into the lean, agile physique of a fast-footed fighter in anticipation of his grudge match with Thor Bjornsson.
Cincy Jungle
A look at the Bengals’ salary cap situation ahead of the NFL trade deadline
As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the Cincinnati Bengals are not expected to be major players in the trade market, but there are a couple of position groups the team may address before November 1st. Typically, trades completed around the trade deadline include teams who are selling assets in return...
Colts QB Matt Ryan: Most important thing now is 'staying ready'
Matt Ryan has started each of his 239 appearances (including playoffs) in the NFL, but he’ll find himself behind Sam Ehlinger on the depth chart for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. Despite the sudden change of role, Ryan told Joel E. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star that he hasn’t thought about asking the Colts for a trade.
Report: Teams calling Patriots about RB Damien Harris, S Jabrill Peppers
With a 3-4 record and coming off an embarrassing "Monday Night Football" loss, it’s been speculated that the Patriots could start selling. While we’ve previously heard that receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are on the block, it sounds like rival teams are sniffing around at some other players in New England.
Browns CB Greedy Williams drawing trade interest
Per Fowler, the Browns could consider moving on from a handful of veterans following a 2-5 start to the season, including four consecutive losses. While the front office could prioritize a strong roster in anticipation of Deshaun Watson‘s eventual return, the team is eyeing tough upcoming matchups against the Bengals, Dolphins, and Bills. Ultimately, it could be in Cleveland’s best interest to focus on next season.
Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended for two games
Despite a high cap number and two 2021 arrests on gun charges, Frank Clark managed to stick around with the Chiefs this year. But the veteran defensive end will be forced out of the picture for a stretch. The NFL handed Clark a two-game suspension Tuesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com...
Broncos GM talks Nathaniel Hackett's status, Russell Wilson's extension
Nathaniel Hackett‘s first seven games as Broncos head coach have generated considerable attention. The ex-Packers OC’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense has produced eye-popping numbers in third-quarter scoring (three points) and red zone production (23% touchdown rate), leading to Denver’s unexpected 2-5 start. Questions about Hackett even finishing his...
