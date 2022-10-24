ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record

Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit

With this move, Watson is putting claims that the allegations in the lawsuit weren’t given a "reasonable inquiry" by the law firm before filing suit, providing messages they suggest may show "a case of unrequited love”. According to Justice, Watson claims that this woman sent more than 35...
CLEVELAND, OH
lastwordonsports.com

Bears QB Justin Fields Sounds Off on Former MVP

The Chicago Bears had the NFL’s second-best rushing attack coming into their tilt on Monday Night Football. They left out with the best of them all. So, it wasn’t necessarily a renewed commitment to the ground attack that led to their rolling up 243 yards on the ground against the New England Patriots.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Teams eyeing Jaguars’ Josh Allen in trades

The Broncos are not the only team in London navigating trade rumors. At 2-5, the Jaguars are in that boat. And their top pass rusher is generating interest. Teams are eyeing Josh Allen as a trade piece, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com tweets. It is uncertain if the Jaguars are willing to move on from Allen, but the team is now two regimes removed from the edge rusher’s arrival.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown

The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record. The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary. But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Men's Health

Watch Strongman Eddie Hall Get Wrecked by the NFL Combine

Eddie Hall has gone through a couple of pivots since he won the World's Strongest Man title in 2016, launching his own YouTube channel where he documents a series of fitness challenges with other influencers, and retraining as a boxer—a process which involved transforming his huge strongman frame into the lean, agile physique of a fast-footed fighter in anticipation of his grudge match with Thor Bjornsson.
Pro Football Rumors

Browns CB Greedy Williams drawing trade interest

Per Fowler, the Browns could consider moving on from a handful of veterans following a 2-5 start to the season, including four consecutive losses. While the front office could prioritize a strong roster in anticipation of Deshaun Watson‘s eventual return, the team is eyeing tough upcoming matchups against the Bengals, Dolphins, and Bills. Ultimately, it could be in Cleveland’s best interest to focus on next season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

