wmay.com
Springfield Casino Proposal Stalled In Committee For Now
A City Council resolution urging Illinois lawmakers to grant Springfield a casino license is on hold, amid concerns about the impact that could have on local bars and restaurants that rely on video gaming to boost their bottom line. Mayor Jim Langfelder has said he wants any casino to emphasize...
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
illinoistimes.com
Best of Springfield® 2022 Readers' Poll
Every year, we ask our opinionated readers to tell us about their favorite people, places and things in the Springfield area. Over the decades we’ve been doing this, we’ve continued to tweak both the process and the results issue to try to keep things fresh and interesting, and of course, the votes tend to reflect current trends. In 2020, all 10 of the most popular categories were food-related, perhaps because there wasn’t much else to do. Now, our readers are back to showing their cultured side, with places to see a play or musical, museum and Abraham Lincoln historic site joining perpetually popular categories such as best doughnut, burger and horseshoe. We also add and subtract categories every year based on participation levels and reader feedback. Wondering how all this works? Here are the answers to the most common questions we hear:
illinoisnewsroom.org
Illinois Secretary of State candidates tout experience in bids to replace Jesse White
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois will soon have a new Secretary of State for the first time in nearly a quarter century. Longtime legislator Dan Brady of Bloomington says he bided his time until Jesse White retired to run for the office. Brady faces Alexi Giannoulias, a well-financed opponent who is seeking his second statewide office.
northernpublicradio.org
Political newcomer vying to be the voice in Springfield for growing Latino population in northern Illinois
Campaign leaflets, cookies, and even a baby for Juan Reyes, 50, to pose with were at hand at a recent fundraising event in Rockford for his candidacy. He's running for Illinois Senate in the 34th District as a Republican against Democrat Steve Stadelman. “When they asked me what is my...
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
WAND TV
Sangamon County Department of Public Health seeking renovations for building
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is moving forward on a project to renovate and add on to their existing building. The current building is located at 2833 S. Grand Ave in Springfield. The department is working on purchasing a nearby plot of land to expand the current building.
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
newschannel20.com
Tuscola paraprofessionals negotiating new contract for months
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — On Monday evening paraprofessionals and supporters in the Tuscola community gathered at the school board meeting in red, to show support to the paras. Last year, Tuscola's paraprofessionals created a union, the Tuscola Education Support Professionals Association (TESPA) and have been negotiating a new contract since February of this year.
tspr.org
Mountain lion makes it way into Springfield
A young male mountain lion is making its way through central Illinois and conservation officials are asking the public to let it continue to roam. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska last fall as part of a research project.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
WAND TV
Greyhound to serve Springfield Hub
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service. The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD...
WAND TV
District 186 reaches tentative agreement with SEA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
fordcountychronicle.com
Wind farm boosts GCMS tax base by $16M
GIBSON CITY — The construction of the Ford County Wind Farm has added $16 million in taxable property to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district’s equalized assessed valuation, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said, calling the increase in EAV “significant” and the main reason the district should be able to reduce its tax rate for its educational fund for the first time in almost two decades.
illinoisnewsroom.org
What are Champaign Unit 4 schools doing for Black families?
CHAMPAIGN — As the Champaign Unit 4 School District debates further desegregating its schools, many parents have asked — what else is the district is doing to advance racial equity?. Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer answered that question at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Unit 4 does...
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
WAND TV
Expansion at Champaign Planned Parenthood for in-clinic abortion care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Planned Parenthood in Champaign has expanded their facility for in-clinic abortion care patients. “This facility was completed just a few months back. The entire first floor has been renovated. At one time there wasn’t anything down here so a completely new renovated space,” said Health Center Manager, Jennifer Fetters.
WAND TV
Health experts urge people to get flu vaccine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year. The CDC reported that the flu and similar viral illnesses are notably high in Georgia, Texas...
WAND TV
Thousand of retired state workers could soon lose access to Carle doctors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Thousands of retired state workers could soon be forced to find new doctors because of a change to the Illinois Medicare Advantage Plan. Beginning January 1st, the state will only offer an Aetna PPO Plan for retirees, meaning Carle would be out of network. Kathleen...
