ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele allegedly practiced medicine without a license at seven...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Overdose deaths continue to rise

Upstate assisted living facility owner back behind …. Upstate assisted living facility owner back behind bars. Pedestrian hit, killed along U.S. 25 near Travelers …. Pedestrian hit, killed along U.S. 25 near Travelers Rest. Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg. Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg. Upstate woman...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
wspa.com

Man escapes from Cherokee Co. jail

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man that escaped from jail late Monday night. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man that escaped from jail late Monday night. SC Gov candidates meet for first...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
wspa.com

Man charged with killing Spartanburg Co. deputy now in jail

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was booked into jail this past week after being released from the hospital. 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy