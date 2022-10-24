ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instead of high notes, Heat and Kyle Lowry out of tune and in early trouble

The goal, of course, was to hit the high notes under Kyle Lowry’s orchestration, such was the reasoning behind the 2021 sign-and-trade transaction that added Lowry at $85 million over three years. At the moment, with the Miami Heat 1-3 heading into the three-game western swing that opens Wednesday against the undefeated Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, it instead is all falling flat. The ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Were the Heat exposed by Precious Achiuwa on multiple levels?

Q: That Kyle Lowry trade looks worse and worse every day. Precious Achiuwa would have been a perfect fit next to Bam Adebayo. – Jeffrey, Miami. A: Yes, it does and yes he might have been. At this moment, it is difficult to justify giving up a rebound machine who also makes 3-pointers, while at the same time doing it to be able to sign Kyle Lowry at three years, $85 million. But again, we’re ...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Lowry appears to have complaint about Heat offense

The Miami Heat only have one win so far this season, and now their starting 1 is sounding off. After Monday’s 98-90 loss to his former team, the Toronto Raptors, Heat guard Kyle Lowry appeared to voice a complaint about the Miami offense. Lowry, who has struggled offensively in the first four games, was asked by reporters how he might be able to generate more shots for himself.
