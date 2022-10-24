ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

BareBones Halloween puppet show returns to full form, now in Minneapolis

After a two-year hiatus, a Twin Cities cult classic is back. Since 1994, The BareBones Puppet Show has been hosting themed Halloween Extravaganza performances. The annual event took place at Hidden Falls with over 250 puppeteers, artists, musicians, performers and others to help the event come together. Since 2020, things...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

These Minnesotans go all out decorating their homes for Halloween

On Labor Day weekend when Minnesotans are enjoying the last few moments of summer, Stillwater resident Chad Bracewell is busy planning for the future — one that includes a fog machine, cobwebs and skeletons. Bracewell, 24, and his mother, Michelle Bracewell-Musson, tend to go “all out” for holidays but...
STILLWATER, MN
mprnews.org

Nina Moini on the work history of Brian O'Hara, Minneapolis police chief nominee

ListenNina Moini looks into work history of Minneapolis police chief nominee Brian O'Hara. MPR News senior reporter Nina Moini joined Cathy Wurzer to share what she learned about Brian O’Hara during her time in Newark, New Jersey, their conversation taking place shortly before a Minneapolis city council hearing for Mayor Frey’s nominee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Video: MPR News travels to Newark to ask about Minneapolis police chief nominee

MPR News reporter Nina Moini traveled to Newark, N.J. to speak with residents about Brian O’Hara, who was recently nominated to lead the Minneapolis Police Department. “Minneapolis has been asking for change and Brian O’Hara has answered that call,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who announced his nomination of O’Hara on Sept. 29. The nomination must be confirmed by the City Council.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy