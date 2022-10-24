ASOTIN - The Asotin Police Department was recently notified of a counterfeit $100 bill received by the Asotin-Anatone School District during a recent fundraiser activity. According to Asotin Chief of Police Monte Renzelman, due to the number of hands the bill had passed through, and the amount of money collected, it was impossible to identify how the money was collected.

ASOTIN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO