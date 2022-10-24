Read full article on original website
Road Work to Impact Travel on Eagle Creek Road in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Work has begun to maintain and improve Eagle Creek Road in the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management area east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), significant weather events during the past several years have caused erosion and severe gullying to the roadway, limiting vehicle travel.
Nez Perce Tribal Police Visits Lapwai Elementary School to Talk Red Ribbon Week, Staying Safe this Halloween
LAPWAI - Earlier this week, members of the Nez Perce Tribal Police stopped by Lapwai Elementary School's third grade class to speak with the children about Red Ribbon Week and staying safe this Halloween. Red Ribbon Week, which is celebrated annually October 23-31, is the nation’s oldest and largest drug...
Former Orchards Wells Fargo Building Moved, New Intersection Plans Being Considered
LEWISTON - After the Wells Fargo Branch at 303 Thain Road closed in July 2021, the building has sat empty. P1FCU recently purchased the property and decided to move it to move the building off the lot to a new location where it will be used as a non-customer facing, staff operations area.
Chestnut Park Restrooms Closed Until Further Notice Due to Vandalism
CLARKSTON - Lower Granite Natural Resource Management staff are closing the Chestnut Park restrooms located on the Snake River in Clarkston, WA until further notice due to an increase in vandalism. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, over the past several weeks there has been...
Tri-State Urology Welcomes Duncan Harris, MD as New Provider
CLARKSTON - On Monday, October 24, Duncan Harris, MD, officially joined Tri-State Urology. Dr. Harris is a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience in all facets of general urology, including benign prostatic disease, stone disease, female urology, and urologic cancers. He becomes the second board-certified urologist at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
Icy Roads and Weather Conditions a Factor in Single Vehicle Crash on US95 Tuesday Morning in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, ID - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says icy roads and weather conditions were a contributing factor in a single vehicle crash on US95 in Lewis County Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police responded to...
Counterfeit $100 Bill Passed at Asotin-Anatone School District Fundraiser Event
ASOTIN - The Asotin Police Department was recently notified of a counterfeit $100 bill received by the Asotin-Anatone School District during a recent fundraiser activity. According to Asotin Chief of Police Monte Renzelman, due to the number of hands the bill had passed through, and the amount of money collected, it was impossible to identify how the money was collected.
Idaho's September Unemployment Rate Up Slightly to 2.8%, Clearwater County (6.5%) has Highest Unemployment Rate in State
BOISE - In the month of September 2022, Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped slightly from 2.7% in August to 2.8% in September. This marks the eighth consecutive month that the Gem State unemployment rate has been below 3%. Latah (2.7%) and Nez Perce (2.9%) counties accounted for the lowest...
Man Arrested for Felony Burglary and Possession of Stolen Property After Using Bolt Cutters to Break into Storage Unit in Orofino
OROFINO - On Wednesday, October 26 at approximately 2:31 p.m., the Orofino Police Department received a report of a suspicious male that was said to be using bolt cutters in an attempt to enter a storage unit on the 1900 block of Odie Street in Orofino. According to a press...
Idaho Voters Have Until October 28 to Request Absentee Ballots
LEWISTON - Friday, October 28, 2022, is the last day applications for mail-out absentee ballots may be received by county clerks in Idaho for the November 8, 2022 General election. By law, all applications must be received by the Auditor’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 28.
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Selected to Receive 'Spirit of Idaho' Award from Senator Mike Crapo
LEWISTON - The Idaho Animal Rescue Network has been nominated and selected to receive the "Spirit of Idaho" award from U.S. Senator Mike Crapo. IARN will be presented the award on October 27. The Spirit of Idaho Award was created by Crapo in 2000 to honor the acts of service...
WSU to Drop COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Employees, Contractors and Volunteers, Effective October 31
PULLMAN - Washington State University has announced it will drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees, contractors and volunteers. According to the university, the requirement will be lifted on October 31, in coordination with Washington Governor Jay Inslee lifting the state's remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and state of emergency. “Thanks...
McMorris Rodgers to Present Purple Heart, Other Medals to Clarkston Vietnam Vet on Friday
CLARKSTON - On Friday, October 28, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and an officer from the Army National Guard will present Clarkston Army Veteran Dennis McDonald long overdue medals for his service in Vietnam. The medals include a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and others. Asotin County Emergency Manager Mark Janowski has...
Reubens Man Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Head-On Crash on US95 Monday Morning
GRANGEVILLE - On the morning of Monday, October 24 at approximately 7:24 a.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on US95 near milepost 233, south of Grangeville in Idaho County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 42-year-old man from Reubens, ID,...
Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
COLFAX - The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
Twice Arrested and Released Suspect who Skipped Court Date is Back in Custody
LEWISTON - An arrest warrant was issued last week after a four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, failed to appear in court. Lewiston Police located and...
