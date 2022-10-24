ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Tri-State Urology Welcomes Duncan Harris, MD as New Provider

CLARKSTON - On Monday, October 24, Duncan Harris, MD, officially joined Tri-State Urology. Dr. Harris is a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience in all facets of general urology, including benign prostatic disease, stone disease, female urology, and urologic cancers. He becomes the second board-certified urologist at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
CLARKSTON, WA
Counterfeit $100 Bill Passed at Asotin-Anatone School District Fundraiser Event

ASOTIN - The Asotin Police Department was recently notified of a counterfeit $100 bill received by the Asotin-Anatone School District during a recent fundraiser activity. According to Asotin Chief of Police Monte Renzelman, due to the number of hands the bill had passed through, and the amount of money collected, it was impossible to identify how the money was collected.
ASOTIN, WA
WSU to Drop COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Employees, Contractors and Volunteers, Effective October 31

PULLMAN - Washington State University has announced it will drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees, contractors and volunteers. According to the university, the requirement will be lifted on October 31, in coordination with Washington Governor Jay Inslee lifting the state's remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and state of emergency. “Thanks...
PULLMAN, WA
Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

COLFAX - The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
