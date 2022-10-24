ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 3

Related
Klamath Alerts

DOG PARK CLOSING FOR THE FALL/WINTER SEASON

October 26, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls will be closing its Dog Park located at Ewauna Park for the fall/winter season effective Monday, October 31st. Closure of the Dog Park is necessary to allow reseeding and resting of the grass and amenities to ensure a vibrant play area for our canine friends in the spring!
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

SCARECROW ROW 2022 – MAIN STREET CLOSURE

October 27, 2022 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR On Saturday, October 29th, Main Street will be closed between 11th Street and 4th Street; as will 9th Street between Klamath Avenue and Main Street. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and will accommodate the Scarecrow Row event, which includes a children’s costume parade and trick-or-treating.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KVAL

Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

The tiny saw-whet owl is easy to hear, hard to see

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — You may have heard this owl's signature 'toot' of a hoot in late winter and early spring. About the size of a robin, the tiny saw-whet owl is very good at hiding. Mottled brown feathers help provide camouflage to adult saw-whet owls. Those camouflaging colors however don't come in until the owl reaches adulthood with the juvenile's fluffy feathers being a more uniform brown color.
GRANTS PASS, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg

More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FROST ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. THURSDAY

A Frost Advisory remains in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said temperatures as low as 33 degrees are possible. The Advisory area includes the southern portions of the Umpqua Valley including Glendale and Tiller, along with most of the Rogue, Illinois, and Applegate valleys including Grants Pass, Medford and surrounding communities.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Stolen mail, including ballots, found in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office reported that stolen mail, which included ballots, was found on Oct. 21 in the Rogue River. The agency said the mail was discovered by a citizen who found it in the area of the Robertson Bridge Boat Landing. The mail was...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
firefighternation.com

Applegate (OR) Fire Truck Rolls Away into a Tree

Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore. Oct. 21—Applegate Valley Fire District says an engine damaged in a parking mishap was insured, and its repair will minimally impact the fire department because the machine was about to be decommissioned. A firefighter failed to properly set the parking brake on a 1989 Pierce...
MEDFORD, OR
ems1.com

SAR crewmembers find Ore. hunters missing for 3 days

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two hunters reported missing Saturday in the woods of Huckleberry Mountain between Prospect and Butte Falls were found just before 3 p.m. Monday. Extremely grateful and relieved family members of Uintah Keever, 68, and Rick Keever, 72, who were on scene with search and rescue crews Monday to try and help with the search, said the couple had been found by rescue personnel and transported to a local hospital by Mercy Flights ambulance.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Taking Talents to Eugene

MEDFORD, Ore. -- This week's Amateur Athlete highlights Southern Oregon's own, AJ Pugliano and his commitment to play football at the University of Oregon. Pugliano announced his commitment to play at UO on Monday after getting offers from Washington State, Arizona and Oregon State. The North Medford tight end is...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain

On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy