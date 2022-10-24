Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcn247.com
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
wcn247.com
Florida voters asked to scrap one way to amend constitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters are deciding whether to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to recommend changes to the state constitution, the only such panel among the U.S. states that can refer amendments directly to a statewide ballot. Opponents of the Constitution Revision Commission maintain say it has gone beyond its original mandate and lacks accountability. They say it has become a venue for new statewide policy to be proposed to a group of temporary officials who are unelected appointees, in contrast to the elected Legislature. The commission isn’t the only way to refer state amendments to voters. The Legislature can do so, as can citizens through initiative petitions. Still, some citizen groups don't want to lose the commission.
wcn247.com
Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
wcn247.com
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near-total ban on abortions at least until next year. Planned Parenthood Arizona credited the move on Thursday with allowing them to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted services at only their Tucson clinics after an appeals court blocked enforcement of the old law on Oct. 7, just week after a lower court judge had allowed enforcement. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has now agreed not to enforce the ban until all the appeals are final. That means abortions will remain legal until after 15 weeks gestation at least until early January, and likely longer.
wcn247.com
Parents sue over son's death after he took kratom supplement
ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of a 23-year-old Georgia man who died after using kratom have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against about a dozen people, companies and organizations connected to the manufacturing, marketing and sale of the herbal supplement. Extracted from a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom is used to make capsules, powders and liquids and is marketed as an aid for pain, anxiety and drug dependence. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy found that Ethan Pope died from mitragynine intoxication. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says mitragynine is a psychoactive compound in kratom. The lawsuit was originally filed in May and an expanded version was filed earlier this week.
wcn247.com
Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal challenge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Biden administration's approval of oil leases in a corner of New Mexico that has become a battleground over increased development and the preservation of Native American sites has prompted another legal challenge. Environmental groups are suing the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. They contend in a complaint filed Wednesday that the federal government is going back on its word by clearing the way for oil and gas development on federal lands near Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The Bureau of Land Management says the parcels in question are outside a 10-mile buffer zone around the park.
Comments / 0