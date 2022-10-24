Read full article on original website
Jake Wagner: Family burned clothes, guns in Ohio Rhoden killings
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV — currently on trial for the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016 — continued his testimony against his brother on Tuesday in Pike County. In court, Jake Wagner testified how his brother George, their father Billy, and he all […]
Former Pike County deputies indicted over excessive force incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force in 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney and 46-year-old William Stansberry Jr. were indicted by a federal grand jury last week.
New law could give victim’s mom standing in Danny Lee Hill appeal
An Ohio law that took effect in 2018 could get Miriam Fife a seat at the table in Danny Lee Hill appeals.
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
Ohio man charged after 3-year-old son shot by loaded gun left unattended
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 3-year-old boy was killed Sunday after he was shot by a gun that had been left out,, leading to the arrest of the boy’s father. WLWT Channel 5 reports a police report does not indicate who fired the gun. But police arrested DeAngelo Davis, 37, saying he had left the loaded gun where it was accessible to his son and another child, age 6. Davis is charged with endangering children.
Pickaway County business owner a viral success story
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Brandon Schlichter, a Circleville native and entrepreneur, said he did not grow up with wealth and that his family was evicted from their home when he was six-years-old and again at 18. “I want to be successful on social media, I need to treat YouTube...
Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio
NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
Governor DeWine Announces $10.2 Million in Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this...
Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH
Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
Parents sue over son's death after he took kratom supplement
ATLANTA (AP) — The parents of a 23-year-old Georgia man who died after using kratom have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against about a dozen people, companies and organizations connected to the manufacturing, marketing and sale of the herbal supplement. Extracted from a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, kratom is used to make capsules, powders and liquids and is marketed as an aid for pain, anxiety and drug dependence. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy found that Ethan Pope died from mitragynine intoxication. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says mitragynine is a psychoactive compound in kratom. The lawsuit was originally filed in May and an expanded version was filed earlier this week.
Supporters, opponents weigh in on Ohio cash bail reform under Issue 1
TOLEDO, Ohio — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. The proposed constitutional amendment comes in response to an Ohio Supreme Court ruling...
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has agreed not to enforce a near-total ban on abortions at least until next year. Planned Parenthood Arizona credited the move on Thursday with allowing them to restart abortion care across the state. The state’s largest provider of abortions restarted services at only their Tucson clinics after an appeals court blocked enforcement of the old law on Oct. 7, just week after a lower court judge had allowed enforcement. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has now agreed not to enforce the ban until all the appeals are final. That means abortions will remain legal until after 15 weeks gestation at least until early January, and likely longer.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
