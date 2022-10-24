ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators Flip OL Roderick Kearney From Florida State

By Zach Goodall
The Florida Gators flip a priority offensive line recruit from their in-state rivals.

Immediately after announcing that he was backing off of his pledge to Florida State, Orange Park (Fla.) High 2023 offensive lineman Roderick Kearney revealed his commitment to the Florida Gators on Monday evening.

Kearney was a surprise visitor in The Swamp in Week 1 when the Gators hosted the Utah Utes, making his way to Gainesville the day before Kearney's former Seminoles took on the LSU Tigers that Sunday. Kearney returned to UF a week later when the Gators hosted the Kentucky Wildcats.

This flip may come as a surprise to UF fans, at least those that remember Kearney originally pledging to Florida State in June immediately following his official visit to Florida. While it took some time after Kearney's June and in-season treks, offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton's efforts paid off in securing the services of one of the premier trench talents in the country.

Kearney's addition to Florida's recruiting class is a massive and warmly welcomed one, addressing one of the Gators' biggest needs remaining in this cycle: Blue-chip offensive line talent. Kearney is considered the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 96 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the SI99 .

That being said, Florida has pitched Kearney on the ability to play any of the five offensive line positions should he sign with the Gators, and that is now his intention.

Kearney joins Rockledge (Fla.) High offensive tackle Bryce Lovett and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Knijeah Harris as the offensive linemen currently committed to Flordia in the class of 2023.

