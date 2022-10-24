ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
KDRV

New U.S. Coast Guard base is activated today in Oregon

ASTORIA, Ore. – The U.S. Coast Guard has a new base along Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast. It held an establishment ceremony today to formally establish Coast Guard Base Astoria in Warrenton, when Commander Todd Wimmer assumed command of the new unit as Rear Admiral Jon Hickey, the Director of Operational Logistics, presided over the ceremony.
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Diana Nelson: Oct. 5, 1956-Sept. 27, 2022

Diana Marie Nelson sadly lost her prolonged battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Nile B. Nelson, mother Sandra L. Sticklin (Nelson/Keto/Johnson) and younger sister Darlene Nelson. Diana dearly loved her three sons, Theodore “Frank” Keithahn III, Jason Barrus and Jacob Barrus. Diana is survived by her youngest sister Christina Sivewright.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Ruth Ghosn: 1934-2022

Ruth Evelyn Ghosn, 88, of Morton, Washington, passed away Oct. 9, 2022, at Heritage House Morton Assisted Living. Ruth was born March 17, 1934, in Worcester, Massachusetts to Roland and Ruth Nelson. She was one of five children who lost their mother at a very young age. Ruth lived with relatives in Massachusetts until age 15 when she moved with them to Chehalis, Washington. She enrolled in Chehalis High School as a sophomore, graduating in 1951.
MORTON, WA
kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

A Belated But Correct Decision on Centralia Officer’s Employment

Recently, a story appeared in The Chronicle about an officer in Centralia, Phil Reynolds, who was terminated for the second time for bad behavior. In the first case, which included some allegations of excessive use of force, the arbitrator concluded use of — or overuse of — the Taser was simply not enough and he was reinstated. I didn’t understand that then and still don’t.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Gloria Hess: 1929-2022

Gloria Olive Evenson Hess was born May 18, 1929, to Oscar Evenson and Ruth Knudson Evenson on a farm in Minnesota near Bejou. Gloria had five siblings: Bradley, Jeanette, Corrine, Ronald and Irene. She remained close to them all of her life. Gloria was an excellent student and graduated from high school early at the age of 16. She went to college for a year and then began her long teaching career at the age of 17 in Ottertail, Minnesota.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Christina Lawler

Our girl, Christina Lynn Lawler, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, while on a road trip with her dad to Montana, a place she truly loved. While we are heartbroken she is no longer with us, we take comfort in knowing she is at peace and finally pain free.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

State Rep. Jim Walsh’s wife dies in car accident

The wife of prominent Washington state Representative Jim Walsh has died in a traffic collision. According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, 58-year-old Jamie Walsh was killed late Monday morning, when her car crashed into a fully-loaded log truck on U.S. Route 101 north of the Montesano cutoff.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Naivety Is No Excuse From an Elected Official

Unfortunately for democracy, Lewis County has so called citizens who would prefer to use thuggery and criminal behavior to make policy. Most recently, Gather Church was targeted. I would call on Commissioner Sean Swope to remember that these thugs are out there, listening for every word, and to make his points without endangering other people’s lives.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

