ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Sirens: Woman Steals Mail; Driver Abandons Vehicle After Hitting Pole; 'Aggressive and Belligerent' Woman Made to Leave Property

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

THE MANN
3d ago

So I read this in the paper today. Didn't see any thing in the news about male being stolen or kidnapped. I did read were a women with a backpack was seen stealing mail. I think someone should hire a good editor for the paper.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Sirens: Instruments Stolen From School; Officer Helps Elderly Motorist Change Tire; Morton and Mossyrock Reports

• A camp shovel and vehicle registration were reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Virginia Drive just before 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 24. • A Chehalis woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree theft after she allegedly pushed a cart containing $800 worth of groceries out of a store without paying for them.
CENTRALIA, WA
kptv.com

Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
KELSO, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

On 10/25/22 at 2:30 p.m. at the Nisqually Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jonathan Mikel Neal Chapman, 35, on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle. On 10/25/22 at 2:08 p.m. in the 7500 block of 191st Ave SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Tryleia Anastasia Thomas, 26, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. Lacey...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey man charged after allegedly breaking into home, resisting arrest

A Lacey man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor after allegedly breaking into a house that he previously worked on and then resisting arrest. Wayne Richard Knapp, 46, was charged with residential burglary and resisting arrest by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Oct. 18. Olympia police arrested...
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
YELM, WA
q13fox.com

Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
q13fox.com

Gig Harbor Police seek help identifying 3 burglary suspects

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who broke into a business after it closed. The Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD) shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday morning. Authorities say the three burglary suspects broke into a business after hours.
GIG HARBOR, WA
MyNorthwest

High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion

Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
TACOMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man charged for burying wife alive near Lacey

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.- The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged. An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:. Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree. Kidnapping in...
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Statement Issued by Family of Man Who Died Near Walupt Lake; Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Say Investigation Is Ongoing

Editor’s note: This article is a followup to a story included in last Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. Read previous coverage here: https://bit.ly/3N66VES. As frustration over unanswered questions continues to grow two months after 49-year-old Aron Christensen and his dog were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying it is still actively investigating the case, but that prematurely releasing information could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy