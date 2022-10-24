ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Elect These Two Excellent Candidates for Our Top Jobs

In Lewis County, we are fortunate to have two excellent candidates for our top county leadership jobs in November’s election. Besides being genuinely nice people, Harry O. Bhagwandin and Tracy Murphy are both highly experienced and qualified, love Lewis County and want to continue their careers in public service as our Lewis County commissioner and Lewis County sheriff.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Home Purchase Approved for Permanent Use by Lewis County Drug Court

A resolution was passed by the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday morning to purchase a home on Washington Avenue in Chehalis that, for three years, has been utilized by the county’s Drug Court program. The program, according to the county website, encourages participants to make meaningful, productive changes to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter: Statement on COVID-19 Restrictions in Thurston County Correctional Facilities

In recent months, there have been questions about the impact of COVID-19 mitigation measures in Thurston County correctional facilities. Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (TCPHSS), like other local health jurisdictions across the state, provide guidance and recommendations to the sheriff’s office. Guidance is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, and the operational experience TCPHSS has gained during the past two years of emergency response dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Naivety Is No Excuse From an Elected Official

Unfortunately for democracy, Lewis County has so called citizens who would prefer to use thuggery and criminal behavior to make policy. Most recently, Gather Church was targeted. I would call on Commissioner Sean Swope to remember that these thugs are out there, listening for every word, and to make his points without endangering other people’s lives.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings

Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

A Belated But Correct Decision on Centralia Officer’s Employment

Recently, a story appeared in The Chronicle about an officer in Centralia, Phil Reynolds, who was terminated for the second time for bad behavior. In the first case, which included some allegations of excessive use of force, the arbitrator concluded use of — or overuse of — the Taser was simply not enough and he was reinstated. I didn’t understand that then and still don’t.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Passes Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments on County Land

After a marathon meeting with about two hours of questions and comments from the public in where many were in support and some were opposed, the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site clean ups.
Chronicle

Upcoming Office of Chehalis Basin Webinars to Focus on Flood Warning Systems

With the rainy season officially here, the Office of Chehalis Basin is continuing its webinar series and shifting the focus to sharing information about flood warning systems, risks posed by flooding and resources available to basin residents. “Whether residents have experienced many floods over the years or are new to...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Choose Murphy and Results Over Reasons for Sheriff

I am writing to express my support of Tracy Murphy for sheriff. I moved to Centralia almost three years ago and have enjoyed getting to know my neighbors and others in the community. I have also been very interested in community involvement and learning about the issues that impact all of us. In my search for connection and understanding, I came across a video that moved me to action. It was the infamous video with Brandon Svenson.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months

One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Statement Issued by Family of Man Who Died Near Walupt Lake; Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Say Investigation Is Ongoing

Editor’s note: This article is a followup to a story included in last Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. Read previous coverage here: https://bit.ly/3N66VES. As frustration over unanswered questions continues to grow two months after 49-year-old Aron Christensen and his dog were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying it is still actively investigating the case, but that prematurely releasing information could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

