I am writing to express my support of Tracy Murphy for sheriff. I moved to Centralia almost three years ago and have enjoyed getting to know my neighbors and others in the community. I have also been very interested in community involvement and learning about the issues that impact all of us. In my search for connection and understanding, I came across a video that moved me to action. It was the infamous video with Brandon Svenson.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO