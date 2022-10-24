Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Elect These Two Excellent Candidates for Our Top Jobs
In Lewis County, we are fortunate to have two excellent candidates for our top county leadership jobs in November’s election. Besides being genuinely nice people, Harry O. Bhagwandin and Tracy Murphy are both highly experienced and qualified, love Lewis County and want to continue their careers in public service as our Lewis County commissioner and Lewis County sheriff.
Chronicle
Lewis County, ToledoTel Officially Launch Broadband Expansion Project in Winlock
Lewis County and ToledoTel officials recently met to officially kick off a private-public partnership that aims to eventually expand high-speed internet services in the Winlock area, according to a news release from the county. “A $23.5 million grant from the Washington State Broadband Office will pay the way for internet...
Chronicle
Home Purchase Approved for Permanent Use by Lewis County Drug Court
A resolution was passed by the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday morning to purchase a home on Washington Avenue in Chehalis that, for three years, has been utilized by the county’s Drug Court program. The program, according to the county website, encourages participants to make meaningful, productive changes to...
Chronicle
Letter: Statement on COVID-19 Restrictions in Thurston County Correctional Facilities
In recent months, there have been questions about the impact of COVID-19 mitigation measures in Thurston County correctional facilities. Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (TCPHSS), like other local health jurisdictions across the state, provide guidance and recommendations to the sheriff’s office. Guidance is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, and the operational experience TCPHSS has gained during the past two years of emergency response dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chronicle
Meeting for Rural Landowners on Habitat Conservation Plan Scheduled in Rainier
Thurston County will hold a meeting to discuss its habitat conservation plan (HCP) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Rainier Sportsman’s Club at 404 Alaska St. in Rainier. Those who attend the meeting can learn how farms and other rural land can provide habitat...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Naivety Is No Excuse From an Elected Official
Unfortunately for democracy, Lewis County has so called citizens who would prefer to use thuggery and criminal behavior to make policy. Most recently, Gather Church was targeted. I would call on Commissioner Sean Swope to remember that these thugs are out there, listening for every word, and to make his points without endangering other people’s lives.
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings
Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
Thurston County sheriff candidate appealing after investigation finds he violated policy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The challenger in the Thurston County sheriff’s race was given a verbal warning last month after making statements about a female co-worker, according to office documents. The warning, the office’s lowest level of discipline, was accepted by Deputy Derek Sanders. He is appealing the decision....
Chronicle
A Belated But Correct Decision on Centralia Officer’s Employment
Recently, a story appeared in The Chronicle about an officer in Centralia, Phil Reynolds, who was terminated for the second time for bad behavior. In the first case, which included some allegations of excessive use of force, the arbitrator concluded use of — or overuse of — the Taser was simply not enough and he was reinstated. I didn’t understand that then and still don’t.
Chronicle
Lewis County Passes Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments on County Land
After a marathon meeting with about two hours of questions and comments from the public in where many were in support and some were opposed, the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site clean ups.
Chronicle
Upcoming Office of Chehalis Basin Webinars to Focus on Flood Warning Systems
With the rainy season officially here, the Office of Chehalis Basin is continuing its webinar series and shifting the focus to sharing information about flood warning systems, risks posed by flooding and resources available to basin residents. “Whether residents have experienced many floods over the years or are new to...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Choose Murphy and Results Over Reasons for Sheriff
I am writing to express my support of Tracy Murphy for sheriff. I moved to Centralia almost three years ago and have enjoyed getting to know my neighbors and others in the community. I have also been very interested in community involvement and learning about the issues that impact all of us. In my search for connection and understanding, I came across a video that moved me to action. It was the infamous video with Brandon Svenson.
Chronicle
Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months
One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
Chronicle
Statement Issued by Family of Man Who Died Near Walupt Lake; Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Say Investigation Is Ongoing
Editor’s note: This article is a followup to a story included in last Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. Read previous coverage here: https://bit.ly/3N66VES. As frustration over unanswered questions continues to grow two months after 49-year-old Aron Christensen and his dog were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying it is still actively investigating the case, but that prematurely releasing information could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Refers Manslaughter, Animal Cruelty Charges Against Suspects in Aron Christensen’s Death
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office referred first-degree manslaughter and animal cruelty charges against a 20-year-old Tenino man and a 17-year-old from Rochester who are accused of killing Aron Christensen and his dog on a trail near Walupt Lake the night of Aug. 19. The decision on whether or not...
Comments / 0