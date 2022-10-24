ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Diana Nelson: Oct. 5, 1956-Sept. 27, 2022

Diana Marie Nelson sadly lost her prolonged battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Nile B. Nelson, mother Sandra L. Sticklin (Nelson/Keto/Johnson) and younger sister Darlene Nelson. Diana dearly loved her three sons, Theodore “Frank” Keithahn III, Jason Barrus and Jacob Barrus. Diana is survived by her youngest sister Christina Sivewright.
CENTRALIA, WA
kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 27, 2022

• LINDA R. NINNEMAN, 62, Olympia, died Oct. 23 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • WILLIAM “BILL” E. CURREY, 65, Curtis, died Oct. 22 at his residence. Arrangements...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Gloria Hess: 1929-2022

Gloria Olive Evenson Hess was born May 18, 1929, to Oscar Evenson and Ruth Knudson Evenson on a farm in Minnesota near Bejou. Gloria had five siblings: Bradley, Jeanette, Corrine, Ronald and Irene. She remained close to them all of her life. Gloria was an excellent student and graduated from high school early at the age of 16. She went to college for a year and then began her long teaching career at the age of 17 in Ottertail, Minnesota.
CENTRALIA, WA
kptv.com

People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
VANCOUVER, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
YELM, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings

Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Christina Lawler

Our girl, Christina Lynn Lawler, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, while on a road trip with her dad to Montana, a place she truly loved. While we are heartbroken she is no longer with us, we take comfort in knowing she is at peace and finally pain free.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jerry ‘Twodoggs’ Naumann: 1954-2022

Jerry Lee “Twodoggs” Naumann passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of eight years. He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Herman C. Naumann and Edna Lambert in Centralia, Washington. A graduate of Centralia schools, Jerry owned and operated his own trucking business called Lewis...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months

One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals

The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
LA CENTER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man killed in Yelm Highway collision

A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County

LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Ruth Ghosn: 1934-2022

Ruth Evelyn Ghosn, 88, of Morton, Washington, passed away Oct. 9, 2022, at Heritage House Morton Assisted Living. Ruth was born March 17, 1934, in Worcester, Massachusetts to Roland and Ruth Nelson. She was one of five children who lost their mother at a very young age. Ruth lived with relatives in Massachusetts until age 15 when she moved with them to Chehalis, Washington. She enrolled in Chehalis High School as a sophomore, graduating in 1951.
MORTON, WA
southsoundmag.com

Jack's is Bringing Its Central Texas BBQ to Lakewood

Central Texas BBQ flavors are now available in the South Sound with the Oct. 22 opening of Jack's BBQ's new Lakewood location. The Lakewood branch is Jack's sixth location in the region. Guests can expect the same tried-and-true smoked meats, sides, and desserts Jack’s has become known for since its founding by owner Jack Timmons. Breakfast tacos will also be served daily; Fridays will feature a smoked prime rib special.
LAKEWOOD, WA

