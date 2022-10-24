Gloria Olive Evenson Hess was born May 18, 1929, to Oscar Evenson and Ruth Knudson Evenson on a farm in Minnesota near Bejou. Gloria had five siblings: Bradley, Jeanette, Corrine, Ronald and Irene. She remained close to them all of her life. Gloria was an excellent student and graduated from high school early at the age of 16. She went to college for a year and then began her long teaching career at the age of 17 in Ottertail, Minnesota.

