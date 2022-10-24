The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.

LA CENTER, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO