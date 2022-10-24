ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
seattlerefined.com

Shelton NEON Project lights up nostalgia one sign at a time

A Shelton artist has lovingly restored and reilluminated historic neon signs in downtown Shelton and plans to do more. Forrest Cooper learned neon glass blowing and repair while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Northwest College of Art in Poulsbo. "I actually was really into industrial sculpture and using light...
SHELTON, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings

Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments

TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 27, 2022

• LINDA R. NINNEMAN, 62, Olympia, died Oct. 23 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • WILLIAM “BILL” E. CURREY, 65, Curtis, died Oct. 22 at his residence. Arrangements...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals

The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
LA CENTER, WA
Chronicle

Fire Resources Released From Goat Rocks Fire as ‘Season-Ending’ Rain Event Continues

Firefighters started their journeys home Thursday as incident managers for the Goat Rocks Fire announced that recent precipitation and incoming weather systems are very likely season-ending events for wildland fires in the area. Fire resources no longer needed for remaining fire suppression activities are being released from the incident, incident...
multicare.org

Good Sam’s Sam keeps the peace

With the help of donor funds, Operations Manager of Site Security and Hospitality Services Justin Worthington started a K9 security program at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. K9 Sam was selected out of 14 dogs for his calm disposition, love of getting pets and great focus. Meet the newest member of...
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
425magazine.com

Jack's is Bringing Its Central Texas BBQ to Lakewood

Central Texas BBQ flavors are now available in the South Sound with the Oct. 22 opening of Jack's BBQ's new Lakewood location. The Lakewood branch is Jack's sixth location in the region. Guests can expect the same tried-and-true smoked meats, sides, and desserts Jack’s has become known for since its founding by owner Jack Timmons. Breakfast tacos will also be served daily; Fridays will feature a smoked prime rib special.
LAKEWOOD, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up

RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Gloria Hess: 1929-2022

Gloria Olive Evenson Hess was born May 18, 1929, to Oscar Evenson and Ruth Knudson Evenson on a farm in Minnesota near Bejou. Gloria had five siblings: Bradley, Jeanette, Corrine, Ronald and Irene. She remained close to them all of her life. Gloria was an excellent student and graduated from high school early at the age of 16. She went to college for a year and then began her long teaching career at the age of 17 in Ottertail, Minnesota.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Upcoming Office of Chehalis Basin Webinars to Focus on Flood Warning Systems

With the rainy season officially here, the Office of Chehalis Basin is continuing its webinar series and shifting the focus to sharing information about flood warning systems, risks posed by flooding and resources available to basin residents. “Whether residents have experienced many floods over the years or are new to...
CHEHALIS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy