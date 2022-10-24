Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Group Buying Centralia Motel 6 Offers Artistic Renderings of Planned Studio Apartments
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween with plans to transform the building into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. She said rent will be “$900 gross including a full utility package...
seattlerefined.com
Shelton NEON Project lights up nostalgia one sign at a time
A Shelton artist has lovingly restored and reilluminated historic neon signs in downtown Shelton and plans to do more. Forrest Cooper learned neon glass blowing and repair while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Northwest College of Art in Poulsbo. "I actually was really into industrial sculpture and using light...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings
Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
Chronicle
Meeting for Rural Landowners on Habitat Conservation Plan Scheduled in Rainier
Thurston County will hold a meeting to discuss its habitat conservation plan (HCP) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Rainier Sportsman’s Club at 404 Alaska St. in Rainier. Those who attend the meeting can learn how farms and other rural land can provide habitat...
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
Chronicle
Lewis County, ToledoTel Officially Launch Broadband Expansion Project in Winlock
Lewis County and ToledoTel officials recently met to officially kick off a private-public partnership that aims to eventually expand high-speed internet services in the Winlock area, according to a news release from the county. “A $23.5 million grant from the Washington State Broadband Office will pay the way for internet...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 27, 2022
• LINDA R. NINNEMAN, 62, Olympia, died Oct. 23 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • WILLIAM “BILL” E. CURREY, 65, Curtis, died Oct. 22 at his residence. Arrangements...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals
The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
Chronicle
Fire Resources Released From Goat Rocks Fire as ‘Season-Ending’ Rain Event Continues
Firefighters started their journeys home Thursday as incident managers for the Goat Rocks Fire announced that recent precipitation and incoming weather systems are very likely season-ending events for wildland fires in the area. Fire resources no longer needed for remaining fire suppression activities are being released from the incident, incident...
multicare.org
Good Sam’s Sam keeps the peace
With the help of donor funds, Operations Manager of Site Security and Hospitality Services Justin Worthington started a K9 security program at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. K9 Sam was selected out of 14 dogs for his calm disposition, love of getting pets and great focus. Meet the newest member of...
Chronicle
Fusion Power in Centralia? Startup Company Zap Energy Holds Presentation at TransAlta Plant
Around 30 officials from the Centralia city government and other local entities attended a presentation hosted by Zap Energy, TransAlta and the Centralia Coal Transition Board this week to assess the feasibility of putting a Zap Energy fusion pilot plant at the site of the TransAlta Big Hanaford Road gas power plant.
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
425magazine.com
Jack's is Bringing Its Central Texas BBQ to Lakewood
Central Texas BBQ flavors are now available in the South Sound with the Oct. 22 opening of Jack's BBQ's new Lakewood location. The Lakewood branch is Jack's sixth location in the region. Guests can expect the same tried-and-true smoked meats, sides, and desserts Jack’s has become known for since its founding by owner Jack Timmons. Breakfast tacos will also be served daily; Fridays will feature a smoked prime rib special.
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Gloria Hess: 1929-2022
Gloria Olive Evenson Hess was born May 18, 1929, to Oscar Evenson and Ruth Knudson Evenson on a farm in Minnesota near Bejou. Gloria had five siblings: Bradley, Jeanette, Corrine, Ronald and Irene. She remained close to them all of her life. Gloria was an excellent student and graduated from high school early at the age of 16. She went to college for a year and then began her long teaching career at the age of 17 in Ottertail, Minnesota.
Chronicle
Upcoming Office of Chehalis Basin Webinars to Focus on Flood Warning Systems
With the rainy season officially here, the Office of Chehalis Basin is continuing its webinar series and shifting the focus to sharing information about flood warning systems, risks posed by flooding and resources available to basin residents. “Whether residents have experienced many floods over the years or are new to...
