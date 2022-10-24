ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

q13fox.com

Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Diana Nelson: Oct. 5, 1956-Sept. 27, 2022

Diana Marie Nelson sadly lost her prolonged battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Nile B. Nelson, mother Sandra L. Sticklin (Nelson/Keto/Johnson) and younger sister Darlene Nelson. Diana dearly loved her three sons, Theodore “Frank” Keithahn III, Jason Barrus and Jacob Barrus. Diana is survived by her youngest sister Christina Sivewright.
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly crash in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a deadly one-car crash Wednesday morning in Olympia. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
YELM, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings

Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months

One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington state representative, dies in car crash

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Jamie Walsh, the wife of Washington state Rep. Jim Walsh, died in a head-on crash on the Olympic Peninsula on Monday. Jamie Walsh’s car crossed the center line along Highway 101, south of Cosmopolis, and collided with a fully-loaded logging truck, according to Washington State Patrol. She was 58 years old.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Home Purchase Approved for Permanent Use by Lewis County Drug Court

A resolution was passed by the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday morning to purchase a home on Washington Avenue in Chehalis that, for three years, has been utilized by the county’s Drug Court program. The program, according to the county website, encourages participants to make meaningful, productive changes to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

A Belated But Correct Decision on Centralia Officer’s Employment

Recently, a story appeared in The Chronicle about an officer in Centralia, Phil Reynolds, who was terminated for the second time for bad behavior. In the first case, which included some allegations of excessive use of force, the arbitrator concluded use of — or overuse of — the Taser was simply not enough and he was reinstated. I didn’t understand that then and still don’t.
CENTRALIA, WA
KXRO.com

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Letter: Statement on COVID-19 Restrictions in Thurston County Correctional Facilities

In recent months, there have been questions about the impact of COVID-19 mitigation measures in Thurston County correctional facilities. Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (TCPHSS), like other local health jurisdictions across the state, provide guidance and recommendations to the sheriff’s office. Guidance is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, and the operational experience TCPHSS has gained during the past two years of emergency response dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

