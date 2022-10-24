Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Thurston (Thurston, WA)
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Johnson Road Southeast. It was reported at 7 a.m. The collision was between two cars. They collided when one hit the other while driving down Yelm Highway SE. The driver of the first...
thejoltnews.com
Man killed in Yelm Highway collision
A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chehalis (Chehalis, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chehalis. The crash happened on Saturday at around 2:45 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, Kyle S Fanning, 35-year-old Chehalis man died in the accident. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes in Chehalis on a 2018 Harley Davidson. The...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred on Interstate 5, near South 72nd Street. It was reported to the authorities shortly after 5 a.m. According to the officials, the cause of the collision is not immediately clear and is still...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate deadly crash in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a deadly one-car crash Wednesday morning in Olympia. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office...
q13fox.com
Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
q13fox.com
Deadly accident on Yelm Highway blocks road (8:00 a.m.)
One person is dead after a crash near Yelm. This happened just before 7:00 a.m. on Yelm Highway. FOX 13's Dan Griffin interviews someone who lives in the area, who says crashes like this happen often.
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
Coroner Rules August Death of Man Near Walupt Lake a Homicide by Gunshot Wound
The Lewis County coroner has ruled the August death of a Portland man on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County a homicide with the cause being a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening. Aron Christensen was found dead on...
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Grays Harbor County (Grays Harbor County, WA)
The Police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at around 10:40 a.m. The officials stated 58-year-old woman Jamie M Walsh, wife of District state Rep was driving Chrysler 300 southbound on Highway 101 at 78 miles. According to the Washington State Patrol, she crossed the centerline and struck a...
Chronicle
Sirens: Instruments Stolen From School; Officer Helps Elderly Motorist Change Tire; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A camp shovel and vehicle registration were reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Virginia Drive just before 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 24. • A Chehalis woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree theft after she allegedly pushed a cart containing $800 worth of groceries out of a store without paying for them.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
q13fox.com
Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
KXRO.com
Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative
A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
kptv.com
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
nbcrightnow.com
Man charged for burying wife alive near Lacey
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.- The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged. An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:. Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree. Kidnapping in...
KOMO News
Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County
LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting
Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion
Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
