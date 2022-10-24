ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethel, WA

thejoltnews.com

Man killed in Yelm Highway collision

A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly crash in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a deadly one-car crash Wednesday morning in Olympia. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. Deputies had to close the roadway between Johnson Road Southeast and Meridian Road Southeast for several hours to investigate. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
YELM, WA
kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Instruments Stolen From School; Officer Helps Elderly Motorist Change Tire; Morton and Mossyrock Reports

• A camp shovel and vehicle registration were reported stolen out of a vehicle in the 100 block of Virginia Drive just before 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 24. • A Chehalis woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 24 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for second-degree theft after she allegedly pushed a cart containing $800 worth of groceries out of a store without paying for them.
CENTRALIA, WA
kptv.com

Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
KELSO, WA
q13fox.com

Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
KXRO.com

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
ABERDEEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man charged for burying wife alive near Lacey

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.- The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged. An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:. Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree. Kidnapping in...
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County

LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion

Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
TACOMA, WA

