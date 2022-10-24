ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Radunz Not Exactly Settling in at Guard Either

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGP9T_0ilBUeB100

Two starts in place of the injured Nate Davis have produced two poorly graded performances – and a pair of false start penalties – from the erstwhile tackle.

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel playfully suggested that it is a secret that will die with him.

Facing a fourth-and-2 from the Indianapolis Colts’ 5 following the first-half two-minute warning Sunday, the Tennessee Titans coach sent his offense out on the field. That unit broke the huddle and got in formation.

Maybe Vrabel hoped to draw the Colts defense offside. Perhaps he really intended to run a play designed to produce a first down or even.

Neither happened because right guard Dillon Radunz moved before the snap. The penalty cost the Titans five yards and forced Vrabel to turn to his field goal unit, which delivered when kicker Randy Bullock made a 28-yard field goal.

So, exactly what was Vrabel’s intent when he put the offense on the field?

“I guess we’ll never know,” he said Monday with a wry grin.

Radunz’s mistake turned out not to be a big deal in the big picture given that Bullock’s field goal (one of four he made on the day) extended the Titans’ lead to 13 points in a game they eventually won by nine, 19-10. Their current win streak is now at four games and they remain alone in first place in the AFC South.

But the penalty – the only one called against Tennessee’s offense in the contest – was the latest instance that illustrated coaches and franchise officials still don’t know what they have the 2021 second-round pick out North Dakota State.

Tennessee drafted Radunz with the idea that he would be a starting tackle before long. As a rookie he never factored seriously into a competition at right tackle, and the job fell to journeyman David Quessenberry, who stayed there for the entire season. This year, Radunz spent the offseason as the presumed starter at that spot, but by the end of the preseason the job belonged to rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere.

As of now, coaches don’t even consider him a primary backup at tackle and – instead – have worked him as a guard more often since the start of the regular season. That is how he ended up on the field in each of the last two contests when starter Nate Davis was unable to play because of injuries.

To hear Vrabel tell it, Radunz has done nothing in victories over Washington and Indianapolis to convince anyone that he has a long-term future at that spot either.

“I think it was about the same [in both games],” Vrabel said. “There was some plays that need to be better. There are. There are some plays there that we would expect him to be able to make and be able to adjust to. But then there were other plays where he was good. He helped us in the run game.”

The numbers don’t make things look any better. Pro Football Focus’ grade for Radunz on Sunday was 41.8, which was only a slight improvement from the previous outing at Washington (40.5). In both, he was the lowest-graded member of the offensive line, according to the website.

Say this though: Radunz now has started three games in his career (he filled in for Taylor Lewan at left tackle once in 2021) and the Titans have won all three. In each of the last two, Derrick Henry has rushed for more than 100 yards.

Of course, Radunz has committed four penalties in those three games. Three of them – one in each of those contests – were false starts.

“He had the penalty, which isn’t something we’re looking for but is going to happen,” Vrabel said of Radunz’s latest outing. “I’m sure he was geared up and ready to go, but we just have to fix those things and make sure that they don’t hurt us the next time.”

Or to make sure that they don’t leave any unanswered questions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ESPN

NFL DFS picks for Week 8: Optimize your lineups with our value projections

To set a winning NFL DFS lineup for Week 8 of the NFL season, you need to identify the best value picks, sleepers and top performers to create high-ceiling entries in GPPs and high-floor entries in 50/50 and head-to-head contests. Below, you will find links to the top ESPN content designed to help you evaluate the quality of matchups and identify the best players for your NFL DFS weekend contests, including specific value assessments for the DraftKings and FanDuel Saturday-Sunday slates.
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
819K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy