WWE Raw results: Karl Anderson renews acquaintances with Finn Balor

Charlotte may be Flair Country, but it’s in danger of becoming The Judgment Day Country like darn near everyone else if someone can’t stop them.

Since breaking free of Edge’ s leadership and welcoming Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio , The Judgment Day has more or less ruled the roost on WWE Raw. They’ve beaten Edge several times and run off Rey Mysterio to SmackDown, and AJ Styles has fought back bravely but often futilely.

But the numbers game that has worked against Styles for months changed quite a bit when The O.C. returned to WWE. Now one half of that duo, Karl Anderson , will pit himself against Balor on Raw in Charlotte, hoping to take some of the wind out of the sails of Balor’s group.

A potentially even more significant showdown is also on tap in the women’s division. Bianca Belair has been the one hurdle Damage CTRL hasn’t been able to clear, retaining her Raw Women’s Championship in a high stakes ladder match against Bayley at Extreme Rules.

But Bayley certainly hasn’t given up, and even though Belair’s belt isn’t on the line this week, a victory would prove that Bianca can’t put Bayley behind her just yet. And as Damage CTRL has pointed out more than once, Belair’s allies aren’t around right now, meaning every time she fights, Bianca fights alone.

It sounds like another good night of wrestling in one of its historical hotbeds this Monday night. If you aren’t watching live on USA, please consider bookmarking this page and checking pack throughout the night, as we’ll be updating it with live WWE Raw results as they go down.

1

1