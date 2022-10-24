ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

'Sick as a Dog,' Seahawks S Ryan Neal Perseveres With Best Game of Career in Win Over Chargers

By Corbin K. Smith
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ewk0W_0ilBUSXB00

Despite receiving IV fluids hours before kickoff, Ryan Neal put on his best Michael Jordan impression by battling through illness in a fantastic all-around defensive performance to help the Seattle Seahawks take over first place in the NFC West.

RENTON, Wash. - Filling the stat sheet as a run defender and in coverage, safety Ryan Neal turned in a dynamic defensive performance for the Seahawks in their 37-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

But according to coach Pete Carroll, Neal's breakout outing flying all over the field making plays in the City of Angels almost didn't happen.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Carroll indicated Neal was "sick as a dog" mere hours before kickoff, putting his playing status in sudden doubt. Already without All-Pro Jamal Adams, his absence would have forced veteran Josh Jones back into the starting lineup and further limited depth in a secondary already missing cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Artie Burns.

"He got the IVs and the whole thing, really sick as he woke up in the morning," Carroll said of Neal.

Luckily for the Seahawks, after receiving the aforementioned IV treatments, Neal mustered the strength to play anyway and cooked up a flu game that would have made NBA legend Michael Jordan proud.

Immediately making his presence felt, just four plays after linebacker Kenneth Murray intercepted Geno Smith off a pass deflection from cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., Neal teamed up with rookie linebacker Boye Mafe to stuff running back Austin Ekeler at the line of scrimmage on 4th and 1 for a turnover on downs.

Taking advantage of the defensive stop, Smith then connected with Marquise Goodwin for a touchdown to put Seattle up 7-0. Moments later, Neal dropped back into zone functioning like a second linebacker in a dime package with six defensive backs on the field and came through in the clutch again. Clearly not seeing him, quarterback Justin Herbert tried to thread the needle to receiver DeAndre Carter, only for the former Southern Illinois standout to jump the in-breaking route and beat teammate Jordyn Brooks to make his first interception in nearly two years.

Capitalizing on the turnover once again, rookie running back Ken Walker III knifed through the teeth of the Chargers' defense and powered his way past the goal line for a 12-yard touchdown and just like that, the Seahawks were up 14 in the first quarter playing on the road.

Later in the half, though Ekeler eventually would bowl his way into the end zone from seven yards out to put Los Angeles on the board for the first time, Neal denied Carter again in the end zone with a pass breakup on a corner route along the sideline.

Turning in the best performance of his career despite being ill, Neal finished Sunday's game with four passes defensed, the second most in a single game by an individual defender in the NFL this year. Only Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who registered five of them against the Vikings, has produced more through seven weeks of the 2022 season. In addition, he made four tackles that limited an opposing ball carrier to two yards or less, helping hold the Chargers to just 53 total rushing yards on the day.

"Sometimes there's some famous stories about terrific performers getting the best on their days where they're sick and he's one of them," Carroll smiled. "He just continues to be really active, his confidence is really growing, we're putting him in good spots to produce and all and he's really taking it. He's doing great."

With Adams likely done for the remainder of the season after undergoing quad surgery last month, the Seahawks will be counting on Neal to keep delivering the goods as his replacement for the rest of the season on a resurgent defense. Set to be a restricted free agent in March, if he keeps playing at a high level in all phases of the game as he did in Los Angeles while under the weather, he has a chance to earn himself a few extra bucks when spring arrives.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Decision News

After missing the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will return for Sunday's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson has pronounced himself "ready to roll" for this weekend's matchup at Wembley Stadium. The NFL world took to...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
SEATTLE, WA
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor News

Earlier this week, a report suggested the Denver Broncos could look to move star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Fans took to social media to share...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Has Brutally Honest Response To Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some telling comments while on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing," Rodgers told McAfee. "Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance."
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady

Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
TAMPA, FL
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy