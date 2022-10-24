'Sick as a Dog,' Seahawks S Ryan Neal Perseveres With Best Game of Career in Win Over Chargers

Despite receiving IV fluids hours before kickoff, Ryan Neal put on his best Michael Jordan impression by battling through illness in a fantastic all-around defensive performance to help the Seattle Seahawks take over first place in the NFC West.

RENTON, Wash. - Filling the stat sheet as a run defender and in coverage, safety Ryan Neal turned in a dynamic defensive performance for the Seahawks in their 37-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

But according to coach Pete Carroll, Neal's breakout outing flying all over the field making plays in the City of Angels almost didn't happen.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Carroll indicated Neal was "sick as a dog" mere hours before kickoff, putting his playing status in sudden doubt. Already without All-Pro Jamal Adams, his absence would have forced veteran Josh Jones back into the starting lineup and further limited depth in a secondary already missing cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Artie Burns.

"He got the IVs and the whole thing, really sick as he woke up in the morning," Carroll said of Neal.

Luckily for the Seahawks, after receiving the aforementioned IV treatments, Neal mustered the strength to play anyway and cooked up a flu game that would have made NBA legend Michael Jordan proud.

Immediately making his presence felt, just four plays after linebacker Kenneth Murray intercepted Geno Smith off a pass deflection from cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., Neal teamed up with rookie linebacker Boye Mafe to stuff running back Austin Ekeler at the line of scrimmage on 4th and 1 for a turnover on downs.

Taking advantage of the defensive stop, Smith then connected with Marquise Goodwin for a touchdown to put Seattle up 7-0. Moments later, Neal dropped back into zone functioning like a second linebacker in a dime package with six defensive backs on the field and came through in the clutch again. Clearly not seeing him, quarterback Justin Herbert tried to thread the needle to receiver DeAndre Carter, only for the former Southern Illinois standout to jump the in-breaking route and beat teammate Jordyn Brooks to make his first interception in nearly two years.

Capitalizing on the turnover once again, rookie running back Ken Walker III knifed through the teeth of the Chargers' defense and powered his way past the goal line for a 12-yard touchdown and just like that, the Seahawks were up 14 in the first quarter playing on the road.

Later in the half, though Ekeler eventually would bowl his way into the end zone from seven yards out to put Los Angeles on the board for the first time, Neal denied Carter again in the end zone with a pass breakup on a corner route along the sideline.

Turning in the best performance of his career despite being ill, Neal finished Sunday's game with four passes defensed, the second most in a single game by an individual defender in the NFL this year. Only Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who registered five of them against the Vikings, has produced more through seven weeks of the 2022 season. In addition, he made four tackles that limited an opposing ball carrier to two yards or less, helping hold the Chargers to just 53 total rushing yards on the day.

"Sometimes there's some famous stories about terrific performers getting the best on their days where they're sick and he's one of them," Carroll smiled. "He just continues to be really active, his confidence is really growing, we're putting him in good spots to produce and all and he's really taking it. He's doing great."

With Adams likely done for the remainder of the season after undergoing quad surgery last month, the Seahawks will be counting on Neal to keep delivering the goods as his replacement for the rest of the season on a resurgent defense. Set to be a restricted free agent in March, if he keeps playing at a high level in all phases of the game as he did in Los Angeles while under the weather, he has a chance to earn himself a few extra bucks when spring arrives.

