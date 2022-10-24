Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin rallies to $20,000. Here is the next potential target
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $20,660 as of press time, the highest level in 6 weeks. The cryptocurrency had added an intraday of 7%. The gains were accompanied by a 157% jump in trading volumes. Wednesday’s gains in Bitcoin come when investors have been calling for reversals at $19,000. That was...
coinjournal.net
Best cryptocurrencies to buy as Bitcoin price rebounds
Cryptocurrency prices have made a strong bullish recovery in the past few days. Bitcoin surged to over $20,000, which was the highest level since early this month. It has risen by more than 13% from the lowest level this month. Here are the best cryptocurrencies to buy as prices bounce back.
coinjournal.net
What holds for ApeCoin after meeting resistance at $5?
Cryptocurrencies staged a comeback after the Canadian central bank raised interest rates lower than expected. Coming amid a period of high inflation and high borrowing rates, speculations now shift to whether other jurisdictions will do the same. The anticipation has driven the crypto market valuation to $996 billion. Also up...
coinjournal.net
Solana could return 825% in the next cycle. What key analyst thinks amid a mixed outlook
Solana (SOL/USD) trades at a “screaming value” and would be an 825% return when the bull market returns. Those are the words of a famous anonymous crypto analyst. The analyst was speaking to his 444,000 YouTube followers via InvestAnswers. He expects the projected exponential rally to fuel SOL back to its previous all-time high.
coinjournal.net
Tezos price: what’s the outlook after Robinhood listing?
XTZ, the native token of Tezos, has staged a massive price correction since October 21 rising from a low of $1.3033 to the current price of $1.44. Tezos price has gained more than 5% since Robinhood announced its listing adding to the gains it had made since Friday last week. The bullish trend continues today with the token gaining about 1.20% in the past 24 hours.
coinjournal.net
SushiSwap confirms a breakout. Why you should buy now
As cryptocurrencies show up again, some tokens are expected to present better opportunities than others. Just don’t pick up a token because it has posted gains. SushiSwap (SUSHI/USD) is one of those tokens you should consider investing in now. A breakout indicates a positive price trajectory. SushiSwap prides itself...
coinjournal.net
Cardano price prediction as ADA forms inverted H&S
Cardano price has moved sideways in the past few weeks as cryptocurrencies remained in a consolidation phase. ADA was trading at $0.3610, which was about 10% above the lowest level this month. It’s market cap has moved to about $12 billion, which is lower than its all-time high of over $90 billion.
coinjournal.net
Polkadot reclaims important level. Why buyers should be attentive
After a depressing market, cryptocurrencies are turning up again. On Wednesday, Polkadot (DOT/USD) posted a 7% gain and was back to its resistance at $6.48. Polkadot was one of many tokens to record gains. Ethereum was easily the top gainer coin among the top cryptocurrencies, adding 14% in the day. Bitcoin was up 7% on the same day.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum overcomes another key resistance. Here is the next target
Ethereum (ETH/USD) has recaptured $1,500. As of press time, the cryptocurrency trades at $1,550 after gains of 20% in the past one week. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency has overcome key resistance and is on its way to the next level (s). Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence’s lead strategist, has...
coinjournal.net
Why is crypto rising today? And why do I think it could be short-lived?
I almost forgot what it was like to see a big green candle on a cryptocurrency chart. Today, however, that is exactly what we have, as magic Internet money is climbing sharply upward. Bitcoin is now trading at $20,600, above the psychologically important number of $20,000, while Ethereum has climbed...
coinjournal.net
Solana price is recovering: Has SOL bottomed?
Solana price went vertical on Tuesday as the overall market sentiment improved. SOL rose to a high of $32.42, which was the highest level since October 10. It has risen by more than 17% from its lowest level this month. Why did SOL jump?. Solana price has been under intense...
coinjournal.net
Chainlink whales are on an accumulation spree. How is the price outlook?
Rich investors are accumulating Chainlink’s native token (LINK/USD). The data, according to the Santiment analytics, show that the number of LINK whales is now at the highest level in five years. Accordingly, whales holding $700,000 or more worth of LINK tokens is 458. The rise in the whale addresses happened as the price touched $7. Does that point that the price level is attractive?
coinjournal.net
BNB remains on course to $300 as buyers gather momentum. But…
Binance BNB/USD continues to surge, again eyeing the $300 price level. The cryptocurrency trades at $287 after adding 5% in the day. The gains in BNB come as other exchange-related tokens continue to struggle. Does it underline Binance’s domination in the cryptocurrency sector?. Data by The Block Research shows...
coinjournal.net
Are Bitcoin miners about to capitulate?
Something which is always interesting is assessing the mining activity on Bitcoin, especially in conjunction with what is happening the price and the wider market. After all, miners are the group who receive those freshly minted bitcoins as the blockchain continues to grow. Receiving this revenue in the native coin of the network means their actions can be indicative.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum recovers above 200-day MA. Here is the next price target
How long can Ethereum (ETH/USD) stay in the bear market? Not easy to answer, especially since it remains to be seen how the Federal Reserve will act to tame sky-high inflation. However, one thing we are sure of is that the accelerated selloff witnessed earlier this year is weakening. For Ethereum, the cryptocurrency has set $1,250 as the key reference zone. Is it a bull sign?
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin’s rollercoaster 2022 correlation with the stock market
Anyone who follows me will know I like taking a macro view to Bitcoin. It is now firmly entrenched as an asset class on the big stage, and that means it is subject to the whims of the wider market – for better or worse. I often say it...
coinjournal.net
IOTA price forecast: Will this fallen angel ever rebound?
The IOTA price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few days as cryptocurrencies recoiled. It was trading at $0.2468, where it has been in the past few weeks. This price is about 25% below its highest level in September. IOTA has a market cap of more than $691 million, making it the 63rd biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
coinjournal.net
Will MATIC soar higher after Bitpay announces support for Polygon and the MATIC coin?
MATIC is up by more than 1% today and could rally higher after Bitpay added support for Polygon and its native token. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon network, is up by more than 1% in the last 24 hours. The coin is underperforming the broader crypto market, which has added more than 3% to its value today.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin eyes the $22k resistance level after rallying by 7% today to surpass $20,500
Bitcoin is looking to trade above the $21k level for the first time this month after adding more than 7% to its value in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market has continued its excellent start to the week. Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has been performing excellently over the last 24 hours.
coinjournal.net
Shiba Inu continues to struggle. Here is the price outlook
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) has added another zero after the decimal point for its current price. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was exchanging hands at $0.00000996, losing 3% in the week. A brief technical outlook shows the meme token is back to its June and July lows. There are positive things, however, to note.
Comments / 0