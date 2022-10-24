ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Week 7 inactives: N'Keal Harry making his Chicago debut vs. Patriots

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears (2-4) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 7 game against the New England Patriots (3-3), where Chicago is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Receiver N’Keal Harry will make his Bears debut against his former team, the Patriots, after missing the first six games as he recovered from an ankle injury.

Chicago is healthy heading into this game, barring the guys still on injured reserve. They had a clean injury report this entire week and no game designations.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Patriots:

  • DB Lamar Jackson
  • TE Jake Tonges
  • DL Kingsley Jonathan
  • WR Isaiah Coulter

Also, a look at New England’s inactives:

  • CB Shaun Wade
  • DT Christian Barmore
  • WR Kendrick Bourne
  • FS Joshua Bledsoe
  • OLB Josh Uche
  • RB Kevin Harris
  • OT Isaiah Wynn

The Bears and Patriots kick things off at 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

