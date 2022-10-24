Bears Week 7 inactives: N'Keal Harry making his Chicago debut vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears (2-4) have released their inactives ahead of their Week 7 game against the New England Patriots (3-3), where Chicago is looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Receiver N’Keal Harry will make his Bears debut against his former team, the Patriots, after missing the first six games as he recovered from an ankle injury.

Chicago is healthy heading into this game, barring the guys still on injured reserve. They had a clean injury report this entire week and no game designations.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ inactives against the Patriots:

DB Lamar Jackson

TE Jake Tonges

DL Kingsley Jonathan

WR Isaiah Coulter

Also, a look at New England’s inactives:

CB Shaun Wade

DT Christian Barmore

WR Kendrick Bourne

FS Joshua Bledsoe

OLB Josh Uche

RB Kevin Harris

OT Isaiah Wynn

The Bears and Patriots kick things off at 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.