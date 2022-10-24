ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden

Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
SHELDON, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops

Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eight people injured in Crawford County accident

(Crawford Co) Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says a 17-year-old from Storm Lake was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30. 50-year-old Cari Segebart, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia westbound on US 30 when the Honda Pilot crashed head-on partially on the left side of the GMC Acadia. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
SPENCER, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Drivers Escape Injury In Semi vs. Car Crash

No injuries were reported when a semi-truck and car collided at an intersection west of Sioux Center Monday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:30 Monday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 390th Street, two miles west of Sioux Center. 16-year-old Jessi...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for false ID after accident

SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue in Sheldon. Baudilio Lopez-Lopez was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry east on Seventh Street when he said a southbound 2015 Ford Escape driven by...
SHELDON, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Testimony Begins in Estherville Murder Trial

Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony began Wednesday morning in the case of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people accused of killing David McDowell in Estherville last October. Among those taking the stand to start the case was the individual that discovered McDowell’s body along a road in rural Emmet County noting he had not seen anything suspicious when coming in from nearby fields the night before.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Opening Statements Presented After Jurors Selected in Estherville Murder Case

Estherville, IA (KICD)– Proceedings have begun in the trial of one of two men accused of killing another man in Estherville last Fall. It took a large part of the day, but the final set of jurors in the case against CeJay Van Der Wilt were selected from a pool of more one hundred potential decision makers which gave just enough time for both sides to present opening statements on day one.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident

Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
SHELDON, IA
bigcountry1077.com

New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for violations at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
LARCHWOOD, IA
more1049.com

Allison Decker Scheduled to Be Back in Court Wednesday

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The person convicted in the December 2020 killing of a Lake Park woman will be back in court on Wednesday. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder back in May following a week long bench trial that included testimony from a number of individuals including co-defendant Justice Berntson who took the stand as part of plea deal that dropped his charge to attempted murder.
LAKE PARK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley

SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
SIBLEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy