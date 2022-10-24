Read full article on original website
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
kiwaradio.com
Lawnmower Destroyed In Fire Between Sheldon And Boyden
Boyden, Iowa– A lawnmower was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 5:30 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a lawnmower and grass on fire northeast of Highway 18 and Larch Avenue, about halfway between Boyden and Sheldon.
bigcountry1077.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
Eight people injured in Crawford County accident
(Crawford Co) Eight people were injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says a 17-year-old from Storm Lake was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30. 50-year-old Cari Segebart, of Defiance, was driving a 2012 GMC Acadia westbound on US 30 when the Honda Pilot crashed head-on partially on the left side of the GMC Acadia. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
siouxcountyradio.com
Drivers Escape Injury In Semi vs. Car Crash
No injuries were reported when a semi-truck and car collided at an intersection west of Sioux Center Monday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:30 Monday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 390th Street, two miles west of Sioux Center. 16-year-old Jessi...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for false ID after accident
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue in Sheldon. Baudilio Lopez-Lopez was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry east on Seventh Street when he said a southbound 2015 Ford Escape driven by...
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shaking, hitting 2-month-old son
Astleford also stated that he shook his son on three separate occasions in October and slapped his son on the head in October, court records said.
Fort Dodge gas station robbed by man with a gun, police say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a Fort Dodge gas station Wednesday night. Police were called to the Sinclair Station at 315 2nd Ave. S. around 8:34 p.m. after a 911 call came in reporting a robbery. A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department said a […]
Car crash breaks utility pole, injures driver, Clay County Sheriff’s Office states
One person received possible incapacitating injuries after their vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday.
bigcountry1077.com
Testimony Begins in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony began Wednesday morning in the case of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people accused of killing David McDowell in Estherville last October. Among those taking the stand to start the case was the individual that discovered McDowell’s body along a road in rural Emmet County noting he had not seen anything suspicious when coming in from nearby fields the night before.
bigcountry1077.com
Opening Statements Presented After Jurors Selected in Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Proceedings have begun in the trial of one of two men accused of killing another man in Estherville last Fall. It took a large part of the day, but the final set of jurors in the case against CeJay Van Der Wilt were selected from a pool of more one hundred potential decision makers which gave just enough time for both sides to present opening statements on day one.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident
Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
bigcountry1077.com
New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
more1049.com
Allison Decker Scheduled to Be Back in Court Wednesday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The person convicted in the December 2020 killing of a Lake Park woman will be back in court on Wednesday. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder back in May following a week long bench trial that included testimony from a number of individuals including co-defendant Justice Berntson who took the stand as part of plea deal that dropped his charge to attempted murder.
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
bigcountry1077.com
Carl Wohlenberg, 96, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Summer Resident of Okoboji
A Celebration of Life for 96-year-old Carl Wohlenberg of Fort Lauderdale Florida and a summer resident of Okoboji will be held at a later date next summer with a private burial at Ida Grove Cemetery. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
kiwaradio.com
Steak Supper Planned To Honor Farmers Who Disk Firebreaks During Field Fires
Orange City, Iowa — Fire chiefs from several area towns have been giving kudos to farmers who volunteer to come to field fire scenes with tractors and disks to help disk firebreaks. But now, a group of Sioux County firefighters is doing something to thank the farmers. According to...
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
