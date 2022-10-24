ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0

The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
The Hill

Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell

The Alaska Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what they called spreading “divisive and misleading statements” about their endorsed candidate in Alaska’s Senate race. The state party added that McConnell’s financial support for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in...
ALASKA STATE
Michigan Advance

Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House

As the clock ticks down to Election Day, four congressional races in Michigan could be at the crux of determining who controls the U.S. House. The fierce and often high-spending battles are taking place in Michigan’s newly drawn 3rd, 7th, 8th and 10th congressional districts.  While Democrats currently have a slim majority, Republicans have been […] The post Here are four Michigan races that could determine control of the U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

