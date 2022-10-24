Read full article on original website
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
kwbg.com
Justin Chesnut Elected to Serve on Iowa 4-H Foundation Board
AMES, Iowa—Justin Chesnut of Boone is one of six new Trustees elected to serve on the Iowa 4-H Foundation Board at its annual meeting on Friday, October 21, 2022. “We are always excited to welcome new trustees to our team. They each bring different experiences that continue to better the organization,” said Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director, Emily Saveraid. “We look forward to growing support for Iowa 4-H with their help.”
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million
A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
AdWeek
Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
ourquadcities.com
John Deere, Iowa State launch demonstration farm
Deere & Company announced a partnership Wednesday with Iowa State University to establish a demonstration site consisting of four different fields and processes that will enable Deere to test sustainable solutions for large grain production systems. “Farmers are working in constantly changing environments where every decision will impact their end...
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance. The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on […]
KCCI.com
Iowa now ranks second in the nation in excessive drinking, according to a new state report
CLIVE, Iowa — Alcohol use is rapidly rising in the Hawkeye State. Sixty percent of those polled in a new statewide survey say they are drinking more since the pandemic. Forty-five percent cite stress as a reason for drinking more. "People come in to drink when they're down, they...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man shot near convenience store
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Radio Iowa
Construction underway in Polk County on ‘most accessible park in the country’
Work is now underway on what is hoped to be the most universally accessible park in the country. The park is on the north shore of Easter Lake in Polk County. Polk County Conservation director, Richard Leopold, says the idea came as they discussed ways to improve the area. “We...
kwbg.com
Chamber Downtown Trick or Treat Thursday in Boone
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Chamber of Commerce has had quite a bit of support for the planned Downtown Trick or Treat event Thursday in Boone. Participants will either set up on the sidewalks, in the street or be located in their businesses. (contributed information, Boone County Chamber of Commerce)
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
KIMT
Pediatric hospital in Iowa full of RSV patients
A common respiratory virus known as RSV is spreading at unusually high levels in the US and is overwhelming children's hospitals. One of those facilities is Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Right now they are technically full, but they're making adjustments to take in new patients. According to the...
Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake
The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say.
kwbg.com
Story Walk® Project Installed in McHose Park
BOONE, Iowa—It took over a year, but volunteers recently installed Story Walk® in McHose Park. Jamie Williams, Director for the Ericson Public Library says she began by working with Park Staff to determine the best location for the project, seeking a paved trail that would be accessible and available to everyone. She requested the McHose Park location from the Park Board before seeking funding to cover the cost. After the Park Board approved the plan, Williams said a grant was submitted to United Way of Boone County. Additional funding was requested from the Boone Force Board and the Friends of the Ericson Public Library assisted with fund the balance of the project. The total cost for the posts and frames was $6,000.
