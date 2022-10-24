ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOEL 950 AM

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Justin Chesnut Elected to Serve on Iowa 4-H Foundation Board

AMES, Iowa—Justin Chesnut of Boone is one of six new Trustees elected to serve on the Iowa 4-H Foundation Board at its annual meeting on Friday, October 21, 2022. “We are always excited to welcome new trustees to our team. They each bring different experiences that continue to better the organization,” said Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director, Emily Saveraid. “We look forward to growing support for Iowa 4-H with their help.”
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Downtown Des Moines apartment building sold for $18.6 million

A Denver, Colo.-based real estate investment group has purchased a midrise apartment complex at 660 E. Fifth St. in Des Moines, Polk County estate records show. Entities managed by VareCo paid $18.65 million for the property, which includes an 11-story apartment building. The building, called the Lyon, includes 125 apartment units, information on the county assessor’s office shows.
DES MOINES, IA
AdWeek

Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

John Deere, Iowa State launch demonstration farm

Deere & Company announced a partnership Wednesday with Iowa State University to establish a demonstration site consisting of four different fields and processes that will enable Deere to test sustainable solutions for large grain production systems. “Farmers are working in constantly changing environments where every decision will impact their end...
AMES, IA
Agriculture Online

Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
GRINNELL, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man shot near convenience store

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Chamber Downtown Trick or Treat Thursday in Boone

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Chamber of Commerce has had quite a bit of support for the planned Downtown Trick or Treat event Thursday in Boone. Participants will either set up on the sidewalks, in the street or be located in their businesses. (contributed information, Boone County Chamber of Commerce)
BOONE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips

With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
INDIANOLA, IA
KIMT

Pediatric hospital in Iowa full of RSV patients

A common respiratory virus known as RSV is spreading at unusually high levels in the US and is overwhelming children's hospitals. One of those facilities is Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Right now they are technically full, but they're making adjustments to take in new patients. According to the...
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Story Walk® Project Installed in McHose Park

BOONE, Iowa—It took over a year, but volunteers recently installed Story Walk® in McHose Park. Jamie Williams, Director for the Ericson Public Library says she began by working with Park Staff to determine the best location for the project, seeking a paved trail that would be accessible and available to everyone. She requested the McHose Park location from the Park Board before seeking funding to cover the cost. After the Park Board approved the plan, Williams said a grant was submitted to United Way of Boone County. Additional funding was requested from the Boone Force Board and the Friends of the Ericson Public Library assisted with fund the balance of the project. The total cost for the posts and frames was $6,000.
BOONE, IA

