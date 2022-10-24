BOONE, Iowa—It took over a year, but volunteers recently installed Story Walk® in McHose Park. Jamie Williams, Director for the Ericson Public Library says she began by working with Park Staff to determine the best location for the project, seeking a paved trail that would be accessible and available to everyone. She requested the McHose Park location from the Park Board before seeking funding to cover the cost. After the Park Board approved the plan, Williams said a grant was submitted to United Way of Boone County. Additional funding was requested from the Boone Force Board and the Friends of the Ericson Public Library assisted with fund the balance of the project. The total cost for the posts and frames was $6,000.

BOONE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO