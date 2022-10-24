On Sunday, October 16th, 2022, Douglas Allen Adams, loving husband, father, and grandfather, unexpectedly passed away. He was 59 years young, living with his family in Newnan, Georgia. Those who were lucky enough to know Douglas would most frequently describe him as genuine, young-hearted, strong willed, and kind spirited. He was a deep well of knowledge that was unbounded, something he enjoyed sharing with countless others. He was a storyteller and creator of many things. He was passionate about many professions and unwavering in his faith. He was also a pillar of many communities, transforming the lives of so many people across multiple generations through his love of learning and sharing knowledge with everyone he had the opportunity to do so.

